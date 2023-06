Four found dead in Prince Rupert, B.C. home; police say deaths considered homicide

PRINCE RUPERT, B.C. — Four people have been found dead in a home in British Columbia's northwest in what police is calling a homicide.

Prince Rupert RCMP say officers responded to a call on Tuesday evening to the 100 block of Silversides Drive.

Once there, police say they found four individuals deceased in the home and began a homicide investigation.

Police say they do not believe there are any outstanding suspects in the case at this time, and there should be no further risk to the public.

The names of the deceased have not been released.

Prince Rupert is located about 1,200 kilometres northwest of Vancouver.

This report by The Canadian Press was first publishedJune 14, 2023.

The Canadian Press