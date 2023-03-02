Four Ferraris Stolen From New York Dealership

Ferrari of Long Island on Facebook

Owning a Ferrari is a lifelong dream for many. A trio of burglars in Long Island decided to take a shortcut to that goal, smashing through the glass entryway of a local Ferrari service center before fleeing the property with four high-performance sports cars located inside, police said.

The report comes by way of , who note that t

The incident took place at the Ferrari-Maserati of Long Island Service Center just before 4 a.m. on Saturday, 1010 WINS reports. The burglars allegedly made their way inside after breaking through the glass doors, beginning the raid by stealing an assortment of Ferrari-branded merchandise. From there, the trio reportedly located and stole various key fobs before making their way to the parking lot. From here, the group managed to steal a total of four cars: a gray 2014 model year convertible, a blue coupe from 2016, and a pair of white Ferraris from 2018 and 2023, respectively. Nassau County Police were unwilling to give more specific details about the models involved.

Officials did however list the latter two cars as two-door models, but that doesn’t really narrow things down for keen-eyed members of the public. That’s of course because the upcoming Purosangue SUV is the first four-door model to come from Maranello.

Ferrari of Long Island on Facebook

Officials are unsure at this time as to how three offenders managed to get away with four cars. Nassau County Police confirmed to R&T that an investigation is still underway at this time, with no arrests made yet.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS, or to call 911.

You Might Also Like