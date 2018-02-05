Four family members of Seahawks' Frank Clark, including his father, die in house fire

Devastating news for Seattle Seahawks defensive end Frank Clark.

Clark lost four members of his family, including his father, in a house fire in Cleveland last week.

He revealed the news on Twitter.

My father was killed in an arson fire along with 3 other members of my family on the East Side of Cleveland. Pray for me and my family during this time. pic.twitter.com/bjXxHCRe4n — Frank Clark (@TheRealFrankC_) February 4, 2018





Cleveland.com reported on the fire on Tuesday, but did not call it arson. Two of the four people who died were children, ages 3 and 8. It was reportedly the deadliest fire in the city since 2009.

The Seahawks posted a statement of support for Clark:

“The entire Seahawks family is mourning with Frank Clark and his loved ones after their tragic loss. Our thoughts and prayers will be pouring out to Frank and is family during their time of grieving,” it read.

Clark, 24-years-old, just finished his third season with Seattle; he was a second-round draft pick in 2015.