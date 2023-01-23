Four easy hacks to help your smartphone run faster

Cody Godwin, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Slow phone slowing you down?

Many of us spend a lot of time on our phones and use them to store information, keep memories, and stay in touch with our families and friends. But when they start to slow down or need to be charged multiple times per day, it can be very frustrating.

When this happens, the temptation to trade it in for a new one is real. But new devices can cost hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars, so while it's tempting, it can also be costly.

Here are four easy things you can do to keep your phone running to the best of its ability.

1. Make space on your device

It’s easy to check how much space different apps and media take up on your iPhone on Android device.

For an Android, go to Settings > Storage.

On an iPhone, go to Settings > General > iPhone storage.

This provides a breakdown of the apps on your phone and which ones are guilty of taking up the most space.

All those apps you haven’t opened in months? Delete!

Old text message threads? Delete!

Old pictures and random screenshots? Delete!

Consider backing up data and media to the cloud if you're hesitant about deleting it.

2. Keep things up to date

Make sure your software is up to date. This keeps your phone secure and helps everything run as smoothly as possible.

Don’t forget about your apps! Developers regularly release updates to fix any security bugs or keep it working with the most up-to-date version of your phone’s software.

To check if your software is up to date on an Android, go to Settings > System > System Updates.

For an iPhone, go to Settings > General > Software Update.

3. Check your battery

The health of your battery begins to decline over time.

According to Apple, "a normal battery is designed to retain up to 80% of its original capacity at 500 complete charge cycles." After that, you might realize your device needs to be charged more often or dies sooner than it used to.

If everything else on your device works fine, it might be worth replacing the battery. You can check with your phone's manufacturer, a local repair shop, or attempt to fix it yourself.

You can check your battery health on an iPhone by visiting Settings > Battery > Battery Health.

Currently, Android devices do not have a built-in way to check battery health, but you can download a third-party app. If you're interested in checking battery usage by going to Settings > Device > Battery (or Settings > Battery depending on your device).

4. Restart it

Restarting your device every few days can clear out some of the digital pathways that might get clogged, like the cache.

The classic “turn it off and turn it back on” solution does actually work!

More problems, solved

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tips on how to make your phone run faster for iPhone

