Four dog beds that your pet will love

Nap companion

This cot is made from a mesh fabric that keeps your dog cool on a hot summer day. It stands at a height of seven inches and is available in a range of sizes. It's easy to clean too! Simply hose it down with tap water and it will be as good as new. We recommend this cot for older dogs who like a cool, comfortable spot to take naps. The durable mesh fabric supports your dogs' weight and is easy on the joints.

Snooza-palooza

This cot has a sturdy PVC-coated iron frame with curved corners and no sharp edges. It's a well-crafted cot with legs that keep the bed sturdy on any indoor or outdoor surface. The mesh fabric, which is bug and mildew-resistant, keeps your pet cool by allowing for air circulation around and even under your dog. This cot is easy to assemble, lightweight, and portable. Take it with you on road trips or when you're camping. It's large enough to allow your dog to stretch out when he snoozes.

Champion of Comfort

This cot has a durable powder-coated steel frame and a mesh fabric that is designed to keep your fur companion cool. It offers great support and will be your dogs' best companion. It is easy to assemble (all you need is a screwdriver) and is tough enough to be used outdoors. It is also easy to store when not in use and super lightweight. Move it to where you are hanging out so that you and your dog can hang out together.

Fit for royalty

Whoever coined the term 'it's a dog's life' certainly didn't have your dog in mind. This cozy dog bed comes with a large canopy, so your pet won't get too hot in sunny weather and can even enjoy a little drizzle while he's outdoors. The breathable, light mesh on the bed is waterproof and perfect for the outdoors while the frame features a cross-length support leg to keep it from sagging in the middle. We recommend this bed for larger breeds since it's designed to withstand a lot of weight.

Also See: Choice, coercion, or money, what makes eSports players switch games?

Story continues

Road-focused Triumph Tiger 850 Sport launched in India at Rs 11.95 lakh

Former heavyweight champion Leon Spinks, who upset Muhammad Ali in 1978, dies at 67

Read more on by Firstpost.