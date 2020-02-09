Four different players on target as Toronto FC beats Colorado in pre-season play

IRVINE, Calif. — Jozy Altidore and three others scored as Toronto FC defeated the Colorado Rapids 4-0 in its first game of the MLS pre-season Saturday.

The game was split into two 60-minute halves with Toronto coach Greg Vanney fielding a senior squad in the first 60-minute segment.

Venezuelan winger Erickson Gallardo opened the scoring in the 20th minute with Altidore, in the 46th minute and Jonathan Osorio, in the 49th, adding to the lead.

Winger Jacob Shaffelburg made it 4-0 in the 67th minute.

It was Toronto's first outing since the 3-1 MLS Cup final loss to Seattle on Nov. 10. TFC's next pre-season outing is Feb. 12 against Los Angeles FC at Banc of California Stadium.

Colorado is coached by former Toronto assistant Robin Fraser. Former TFC players Clint Irwin and Drew Moor played for the Rapids on Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2020.

The Canadian Press