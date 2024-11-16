The four defensive blunders that cost England against South Africa

South Africa wing Cheslin Kolbe beats England’s Ollie Sleightholme to score his second try - Getty Image/Justin Tallis

England fell to their fifth defeat on the bounce after losing to South Africa, conceding four tries.

And simple errors contributed to those tries, as Telegraph Sport dissects.

Try one: Forwards picked off

Manie Libbok hoists a high ball out wide that is regathered when Kurt-Lee Arendse jumps against Marcus Smith. From a wide ruck, England attempt to bolt off the line and smother the Springboks. Chandler Cunningham-South is the most aggressive, but finds himself disconnected from those on his inside.

Grant Williams, the South Africa scrum-half, holds on to the ball at the base and scoots between Ellis Genge and George Martin before standing up Freddie Steward and rounding the last defender to complete a fantastic solo finish.

Try two: Double charge down chaos

In the World Cup semi-final a year ago, England were able to protect Alex Mitchell by building caterpillar rucks as well as posting an extra player in front of the ball just to the side of the breakdown. That helped them to launch an aerial assault on the Springboks wings.

However, recent refereeing directives have denied them key aspects of this strategy. Blockers are no longer allowed. Officials are also hotter on calling “use it”, and will count down the five seconds that the attacking team has to play the ball. South Africa teamed up Eben Etzebeth and RG Snyman for the first time in a Test match, and charge-downs will have been in their thinking.

On the back of Marcus Smith’s first penalty, which put the hosts 10-7 in front, Jack van Poortvliet has his clearance batted backwards by the relentless Etzebeth. Smith gathers and scampers out of trouble, but his rushed kick is charged down by Pieter-Steph du Toit as well. The formidable flanker follows up and the ball obliges, spinning in from the touchline in the dead-ball area to allow Du Toit to touch down.

Try three: Clinical Kolbe

That well-worn phrase “he could step you in a phone box” was seemingly coined for Cheslin Kolbe, and many opponents have been made to look ridiculous by the quicksilver wing. Indeed, he darted past white shirts at will during a captivating contest.

The damage for South Africa’s third try is done earlier than the scoring phase. Andrew Brace is playing a penalty advantage when Libbok sends a spearing kick-pass towards South Africa’s right flank. Steward puts his head down and sprints across desperately, but Kolbe catches the ball and bounces off his right foot in a single movement to evade his man by a significant distance.

Try four: Missed tackles

A real gut-punch for England arrives early in the final quarter. The defence seems to have the situation under control, having stopped Kwagga Smith in midfield from a line-out. Even when the rugged Damian de Allende arcs around the corner for a robust carry, alarm bells will not have been ringing.

But the inside centre, an underrated cog in this phenomenal machine, carves directly through Ben Earl and Henry Slade. He flicks a neat pass off his left hand to link up with Kolbe, whose stutter-step confounds Ollie Sleightholme. Jesse Kriel runs a shrewd tracking line on the inside to block off scrambling defenders, but Kolbe has enough pace to skate over regardless.