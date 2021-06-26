Four dead and one seriously injured after hot air balloon crashes into power line in New Mexico

Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews work on victims of the fatal balloon crash at Unser and Central SW in Albuquerque, N.M., on Saturday, June 26, 2021 (AP)

Four people have been killed and one badly injured after a hot air balloon crashed into a power line in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

In a tweet, the Albuquerque Police Department wrote: “Unfortunately, 4 individuals died as a result of their wounds from the hot air balloon crash. One additional individual was transported to a local hospital and is currently in critical and unstable condition.”

The crash knocked out power in the area for about 13,000 people, Albuquerque police said.

Police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos told the Albuquerque Journal the injured person was “in pretty bad shape”.

He said: “It’s just a very tragic situation. Our officers who arrived first on scene had a tough time when they saw what they saw. These things are just horrible anytime they happen.”

