Four dead and one seriously injured after hot air balloon crashes into power line in New Mexico
Four people have been killed and one badly injured after a hot air balloon crashed into a power line in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
In a tweet, the Albuquerque Police Department wrote: “Unfortunately, 4 individuals died as a result of their wounds from the hot air balloon crash. One additional individual was transported to a local hospital and is currently in critical and unstable condition.”
The crash knocked out power in the area for about 13,000 people, Albuquerque police said.
Unfortunately, 4 individuals died as a result of their wounds from the hot air balloon crash. One additional individual was transported to a local hospital and is currently in critical and unstable condition. @PNMtalk is on scene as power is still out in the area.
— Albuquerque Police Department (@ABQPOLICE) June 26, 2021
Police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos told the Albuquerque Journal the injured person was “in pretty bad shape”.
He said: “It’s just a very tragic situation. Our officers who arrived first on scene had a tough time when they saw what they saw. These things are just horrible anytime they happen.”
More follows ...
Read More
4 die in hot air balloon crash in New Mexico's largest city
Virgin Galactic gets FAA's OK to launch customers to space