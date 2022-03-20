Four dead after car drives into crowd at carnival in Belgium

The site where a car drove into a crowd at a carnival in Strepy-Bracquegnies, near La Louviere (BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

At least four people have been killed after a car drove into a crowd at a carnival in Belgium.

More than 20 others were injured in the incident which took place at 5am at Strépy-Bracquegnies near La Louvière in the province of Hainaut.

Speaking to RTBF radio La Louvière Mayor Jacques Gobert said: “A car drove from the back at high speed. And we have a few dozen injured and unfortunately several people who are killed.”

Media reports said the crash may have been caused by a car chased by police.

Seven people are believed to have been seriously wounded, with at least 15 suffering minor injuries.

Mayor Jacques Gobert added: “There are no words for this, it is horrible.

“I arrived shortly after the disaster. Seeing those bodies scattered on the road, you can not imagine that something like this can happen here and yet it happened.”

#BREAKING: least 5 people dead 12 critically injured and at least 20 other people injured, after a car plowed bystanders in a carnival in Strépy-Bracquegnies #Belgium pic.twitter.com/mCN5PlgomD — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) March 20, 2022

Brussels-based radio station Bel RTL reported: “There were about 150 of us in a long, straight street.

“We heard an immense noise behind us and a car literally drove into the group of people. It was a scene that I never imagined.

“The car accelerated and by the time we realized something was up, everyone was on the ground. People were screaming, it was terrible.”

Belgian politician Annelies Verlinden tweeted: “Deepest condolences to the families and friends of those killed and injured in the incident this morning in Strépy.

“What was supposed to be a great party turned into a drama. We are monitoring the situation closely.”

The driver has been arrested, according to reports.