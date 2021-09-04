Four Days Left To Buy Steel & Tube Holdings Limited (NZSE:STU) Before The Ex-Dividend Date

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Steel & Tube Holdings Limited (NZSE:STU) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. Typically, the ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date which is the date on which a company determines the shareholders eligible to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. In other words, investors can purchase Steel & Tube Holdings' shares before the 9th of September in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 24th of September.

The company's next dividend payment will be NZ$0.033 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of NZ$0.045 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Steel & Tube Holdings has a trailing yield of 4.1% on the current share price of NZ$1.1. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! As a result, readers should always check whether Steel & Tube Holdings has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Fortunately Steel & Tube Holdings's payout ratio is modest, at just 46% of profit. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Luckily it paid out just 8.4% of its free cash flow last year.

It's positive to see that Steel & Tube Holdings's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see Steel & Tube Holdings's earnings per share have dropped 20% a year over the past five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Steel & Tube Holdings has seen its dividend decline 13% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see. While it's not great that earnings and dividends per share have fallen in recent years, we're encouraged by the fact that management has trimmed the dividend rather than risk over-committing the company in a risky attempt to maintain yields to shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Has Steel & Tube Holdings got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Steel & Tube Holdings has comfortably low cash and profit payout ratios, which may mean the dividend is sustainable even in the face of a sharp decline in earnings per share. Still, we consider declining earnings to be a warning sign. In summary, it's hard to get excited about Steel & Tube Holdings from a dividend perspective.

In light of that, while Steel & Tube Holdings has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Steel & Tube Holdings and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

