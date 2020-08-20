Four Days Left To Buy Reckon Limited (ASX:RKN) Before The Ex-Dividend Date

It looks like Reckon Limited (ASX:RKN) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. You can purchase shares before the 25th of August in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 23rd of September.

Reckon's next dividend payment will be AU$0.03 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of AU$0.04 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Reckon stock has a trailing yield of around 5.0% on the current share price of A$0.8. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Reckon's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to investigate whether Reckon can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Check out our latest analysis for Reckon

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Reckon paid out more than half (70%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Dividends consumed 56% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

historic-dividend More

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Readers will understand then, why we're concerned to see Reckon's earnings per share have dropped 13% a year over the past five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Reckon has seen its dividend decline 5.4% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see. It's never nice to see earnings and dividends falling, but at least management has cut the dividend rather than potentially risk the company's health in an attempt to maintain it.

Final Takeaway

Is Reckon an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? While earnings per share are shrinking, it's encouraging to see that at least Reckon's dividend appears sustainable, with earnings and cashflow payout ratios that are within reasonable bounds. It's not that we think Reckon is a bad company, but these characteristics don't generally lead to outstanding dividend performance.

With that in mind though, if the poor dividend characteristics of Reckon don't faze you, it's worth being mindful of the risks involved with this business. For example - Reckon has 4 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

A common investment mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a list of promising dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

Story continues