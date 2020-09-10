Four Days Left To Buy Plato Income Maximiser Limited (ASX:PL8) Before The Ex-Dividend Date

It looks like Plato Income Maximiser Limited (ASX:PL8) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. You can purchase shares before the 15th of September in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 30th of September.

Plato Income Maximiser's next dividend payment will be AU$0.004 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of AU$0.048 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Plato Income Maximiser has a trailing yield of 4.5% on the current stock price of A$1.065. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

See our latest analysis for Plato Income Maximiser

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Plato Income Maximiser paid out 107% of its earnings, which is more than we're comfortable with, unless there are mitigating circumstances.

When a company pays out a dividend that is not well covered by profits, the dividend is generally seen as more vulnerable to being cut.

Click here to see how much of its profit Plato Income Maximiser paid out over the last 12 months.

historic-dividend More

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. It's encouraging to see Plato Income Maximiser has grown its earnings rapidly, up 56% a year for the past three years.

We'd also point out that Plato Income Maximiser issued a meaningful number of new shares in the past year. It's hard to grow dividends per share when a company keeps creating new shares.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Plato Income Maximiser has seen its dividend decline 3.9% per annum on average over the past three years, which is not great to see. It's unusual to see earnings per share increasing at the same time as dividends per share have been in decline. We'd hope it's because the company is reinvesting heavily in its business, but it could also suggest business is lumpy.

Final Takeaway

Is Plato Income Maximiser an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? It's been growing earnings per share at a pleasant rate, although its dividend payout was not well covered by earnings. It might be worth researching if the company is reinvesting in growth projects that could grow earnings and dividends in the future, but for now we're on the fence about its dividend prospects.

However if you're still interested in Plato Income Maximiser as a potential investment, you should definitely consider some of the risks involved with Plato Income Maximiser. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Plato Income Maximiser (1 is concerning!) that you ought to be aware of before buying the shares.

A common investment mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a list of promising dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

Story continues