Four Days Left To Buy All for One Group SE (ETR:A1OS) Before The Ex-Dividend Date

Readers hoping to buy All for One Group SE (ETR:A1OS) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date occurs one day before the record date which is the day on which shareholders need to be on the company's books in order to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase All for One Group's shares on or after the 17th of March, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 21st of March.

The company's upcoming dividend is €1.45 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of €1.45 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, All for One Group has a trailing yield of 3.1% on the current stock price of €46.5. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. All for One Group paid out 61% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether All for One Group generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 28% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's positive to see that All for One Group's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. That's why it's not ideal to see All for One Group's earnings per share have been shrinking at 2.1% a year over the previous five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, All for One Group has lifted its dividend by approximately 22% a year on average. Growing the dividend payout ratio while earnings are declining can deliver nice returns for a while, but it's always worth checking for when the company can't increase the payout ratio any more - because then the music stops.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy All for One Group for the upcoming dividend? We're not enthused by the declining earnings per share, although at least the company's payout ratio is within a reasonable range, meaning it may not be at imminent risk of a dividend cut. All things considered, we are not particularly enthused about All for One Group from a dividend perspective.

If you want to look further into All for One Group, it's worth knowing the risks this business faces. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for All for One Group you should know about.

