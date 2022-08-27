Four Days Left To Buy Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) Before The Ex-Dividend Date

It looks like Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. This means that investors who purchase Edgewell Personal Care's shares on or after the 1st of September will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 5th of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.15 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.60 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Edgewell Personal Care stock has a trailing yield of around 1.5% on the current share price of $41.28. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Edgewell Personal Care's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Edgewell Personal Care has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Fortunately Edgewell Personal Care's payout ratio is modest, at just 30% of profit. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Edgewell Personal Care generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. It distributed 39% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're discomforted by Edgewell Personal Care's 7.0% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. Such a sharp decline casts doubt on the future sustainability of the dividend.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Edgewell Personal Care's dividend payments per share have declined at 9.3% per year on average over the past 10 years, which is uninspiring. While it's not great that earnings and dividends per share have fallen in recent years, we're encouraged by the fact that management has trimmed the dividend rather than risk over-committing the company in a risky attempt to maintain yields to shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Has Edgewell Personal Care got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Earnings per share are down meaningfully, although at least the company is paying out a low and conservative percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's definitely not great to see earnings falling, but at least there may be some buffer before the dividend needs to be cut. Overall, it's not a bad combination, but we feel that there are likely more attractive dividend prospects out there.

In light of that, while Edgewell Personal Care has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Edgewell Personal Care (1 doesn't sit too well with us) you should be aware of.

