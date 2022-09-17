The four crowns that will play a prominent role in the late Queen's funeral and the King's coronation

Queen Elizabeth coffin adorned Crown Scotland lying state St Giles Cathedral - JEFF J MITCHELL /Reuters

When Queen Elizabeth’s coffin was taken to St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh on Monday for a 24-hour lying-in-state, it was adorned with the Crown of Scotland, the first of four crowns that will play a prominent ceremonial role in both the funeral arrangements and the Coronation of King Charles.

In London, the Imperial State Crown was placed on the coffin for the late monarch's final journey from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall in Parliament, and for the historic four-day lying in state which has seen thousands of mourners queue for miles to pay their respects.

At the Coronation, the Archbishop of Canterbury will place the rarely seen St Edward’s Crown on the King’s head.

The Queen Consort will wear the newest of the four crowns, the Crown of Queen Elizabeth, which was made for the late Queen mother in 1937.

All of them are being resized, particularly the three which will be worn by the King, as he has a larger head than his late mother.

The Imperial State Crown rests on the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II during the procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall - Frank Augstein/AP/Pool

This may involve considerable work increasing the size of the crown’s circlets and adding extra stones, the reverse of the process that was carried out to make them smaller for the late Queen.

Any adjustment work would be expected to be carried out by Mark Appleby of Mappin & Webb, the current crown jeweller.

It is possible that the Imperial State Crown may need to be further reworked, as the arches of it were made smaller for the late Queen to give it a more feminine appearance.

The Crown of Scotland

The oldest of all the royal regalia, which is worn by the monarch at the State Opening of the Scottish Parliament, was placed on Queen Elizabeth’s coffin when it arrived at St Giles’ Cathedral from the Palace of Holyroodhouse on Sunday 11 September.

Made of solid gold, it pre-dates the Union and in its current form it was made in 1540 after King James V of Scotland ordered it to be refashioned from the previous crown, which was starting to fall apart.

Crown Scotland coffin Queen Elizabeth II St Giles Cathedral Edinburgh - JANE BARLOW/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

After the precious stones were removed it was melted down and an extra 41 ounces of Scottish gold were added, before the 22 gemstones and 68 pearls were mounted.

Originally lined with a purple bonnet, it has had a red bonnet since the days of James II (James VII of Scotland) and weighs a hefty 3lbs 10oz (1.64kg). It is kept in Edinburgh Castle as part of the Honours of Scotland.

The Imperial State Crown

The most familiar of all the crowns, worn by the monarch at the State Opening of Parliament, it was placed on the late Queen’s coffin for a silent 40-minute procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.

Mourners clasped their hands in brief prayer and stared up at the Imperial Crown in wonder, its treasures glittering in the sun, as the greatest lying in state in living memory began on Wednesday, September 14.

Queen Elizabeth II coffin Royal Standard Imperial State Crown gun carriage Buckingham Palace Westminster - Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The original crown jewels were destroyed on the orders of Oliver Cromwell, and the crown on which it is based was made in 1660 for Charles II. In its present form it dates from 1937, when it was remade for the coronation of Queen Elizabeth’s father George VI by the then royal jeweller Garrard & Co.

It is largely the same as the crown worn by Queen Victoria, which was badly damaged in 1845 when the Duke of Argyll dropped it from a cushion at the State Opening in 1845, and uses the jewels that have been part of about ten versions of the crown since it was first made in the restoration.

George VI asked for the crown’s weight to be reduced as much as possible, and specified a “hammock” fitting of the type used in a soldier’s bear skin.

King Charles III Prince William Princess Anne salute Queen Elizabeth II coffin Imperial Crown - Ben Stansall/Pool

The height of the arches was reduced by around one inch in 1953 for Queen Elizabeth to give it a more feminine appearance.

The metal rim, or circlet, was also reduced slightly in size which, Garrards said at the time, “involves considerable remounting of the stones and motifs of which it is composed”. The process may have to be reversed for King Charles.

Weighing 2.3lbs (1.06kg) it contains 2,868 diamonds, including the 317 carat Cullinan II diamond which can be detached and worn as a brooch; four rubies, 17 sapphires, 11 emeralds and 269 pearls, some of which are said to have belonged to Elizabeth I.

St Edward’s Sapphire, set in the centre of the cross on top of the crown, is said to have been worn in a ring by St Edward the Confessor which was taken from his tomb in 1163.

Like the other English crowns, it is kept at the Tower of London when it is not in use.

St Edward’s Crown

The most important and sacred of the crowns, St Edward’s Crown is only used once in the lifetime of each monarch, when it is placed on their head at the Coronation. Weighing nearly 5lbs (2.23kg) the solid gold jewel is also the heaviest crown, so heavy that from 1689 to 1911 it was not used for any coronation and instead placed on the altar.

St Edward Crown Queen Elizabeth Coronation monarch lifetime - PA

Made for the coronation of Charles II in 1661, it replaced the medieval crown melted down by Cromwell, which was said to have belonged to St Edward the Confessor, the 11th century king.

Because the crown was originally relatively simple in design, it would be set with hired stones for coronations, but in 1911 King George V had it set permanently with 444 largely semi-precious stones, mostly aquamarines.

It is St Edward’s Crown that appears in the royal coat of arms of the United Kingdom, the logo of Royal Mail, and in badges of the Armed Forces.

Crown of Queen Elizabeth

The crown that the Queen Consort is expected to wear at her husband’s coronation and the only crown in the royal collection which is made of platinum.

Queen Consort wear Crown Queen Elizabeth Coronation Camilla duchess cornwall - PA/Victoria Jones

When the unmarried Edward VIII abdicated in 1936, the then royal jeweller Garrard & Co rapidly had to design and fashion an entirely new crown for Queen Elizabeth, the wife of George VI and mother of Queen Elizabeth II, in time for King George’s coronation in 1937.

A Queen Consort’s crown did exist at the time, but Queen Mary, the mother of George VI, had made it known that she intended to wear it to the coronation, breaking with the tradition that widows did not attend the coronation of their late husband’s successor.

Needing precious stones for the new crown, the jewellers took the Koh-i-Noor diamond from Queen Mary’s crown to act as the centrepiece, and replaced it with one of the smaller stones cut from the Cullinan diamond.

The Koh-i-Noor, which had a reputation for bringing bad luck to any man who wore it, had always been worn by female members of the Royal family after it was acquired by Queen Victoria.

The crown is set with a total of 2,800 diamonds, and its arches can be detached so that it can be worn as a circlet.

