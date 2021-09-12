Four contestants quit Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins

Photo credit: Minnow Films - Channel 4

Tonight's (September 12) episode of Channel 4 reality show Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins saw four contestants leave the course.

Ex-Loose Women presenter Saira Khan, Geordie Shore's Vicky Pattison, and former BMX racer Shanaze Reade all quit the course, leaving Strictly Come Dancing's Alexandra Burke as the only female contestant on the show.

Khan sustained an injury to her ankle in last week's episode that she was still struggling with. As the group paired up to hike up a mountain, in order to show teamwork skills, Khan decided to medically withdraw so she wouldn't drag her partner down or hurt her ankle further.

Ex-Special Forces instructor Ant Middleton said he thought it was a good choice for her to leave before hugging her and sending her on her way. Shanaze Reade broke her shoulder and therefore had to be medically withdrawn too.

Photo credit: Channel 4 - Channel 4

Later, as the team were carrying 40kg barrels, Pattison admitted that she "couldn't go on" anymore and was relieved to voluntarily withdraw from the show.

During the team's last challenge, former X Factor contestant Jake Quickenden suffered an injury to his his pectoral muscle and was therefore medically withdrawn, which he said he was "disappointed" by as he wanted to "make it to the end."

The latest celebrities to leave the show follow Kerry Katona after she voluntarily withdrew and Ulrika Jonsson, who was medically withdrawn last week.

Photo credit: Channel 4 - Channel 4

Earlier in the episode, Pattison joked with her fellow contestants that the show felt like "the Hunger Games on repeat" and then spoke up in an aside about her regret at having sex on TV while on Geordie Shore. She said: "I have this big regret that most people know I had sex on TV. I always say you can't be old and wise if you haven't been young and daft. I do have chapters I don't want to read out loud – but so does everybody."

Contestants Ore Oduba, James Cracknell, Alexandra Burke, Aled Davies, Wes Nelson and Jason Orett remain on the show.

