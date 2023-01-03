Four contenders announced for the vacant Fayette school board seat. Who will prevail?

A retired state fire marshal and several people who hold managerial positions in their respective fields are under consideration to fill a vacancy on the Fayette County Public Schools board, district officials said Tuesday.

The school board wants to select a new board member for the First District seat by January 27 as required under a new state law. Recent changes in state law have made local school boards responsible for filling vacancies among their ranks.

The seat became vacant when Christy Morris resigned in late November saying she wanted to spend more time with her family. Citizens could apply for the job through December 23.

The final applicants announced Tuesday include:

Marilyn Clark, a supplier diversity manager at the University of Kentucky who previously held similar roles at the Fayette County Public Schools and Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government

Edward Dixon, a senior decision support analyst at the University of Kentucky and former state contractor

Jamie Jackson, an account manager for Klausing Group and former real estate agent

William Swope, Jr., a retired state fire marshal, and former Lexington assistant fire chief.

Morris represented District 1 in west Fayette County, which pulls from areas roughly between Leestown and Harrodsburg roads. Morris was elected in 2019 to fill an unexpired term representing District 1 and ran again in 2020 to continue to fill the post through 2024, a district news release said.

Eligible individuals must be at least 24 years old, have been a Kentucky citizen for at least the last three years, be a registered voter in District 1, have completed the 12th grade or have a GED certificate (transcript or certificate required), meet all other legal eligibility requirements in accordance with KRS 160.180, and once selected, complete required annual in-service training.

On Monday, current board members — Tyler Murphy, Amanda Ferguson, Amy Green and Tom Jones — received application materials from the four candidates and the public comments about the attributes, behaviors and priorities constituents value in the next board member.

Story continues

“We are grateful to everyone who took the opportunity to share their thoughts and recommendations with us and we look forward to reviewing the information we received and interviewing the applicants,” Murphy, the board chairman, said. “We will continue to keep our community engaged and informed as the process unfolds.”

Board members will review the information received over the next week. The next opportunity for public input will be on Monday, January 9.

Board members will schedule a time to interview candidates the week of January 17, with the intention of selecting a new board member before January 27 in order to meet the 60-day deadline to fill the vacancy as required by statute.

The successful applicant will serve until the next general election on November 7, 2023, and will have the opportunity — along with other interested candidates — to seek election to fulfill the remainder of the term through the end of 2024.

“Being a school board member is an act of public service,” Murphy said. “Our board team takes that responsibility very seriously and looks forward to welcoming a new board member committed to serving all students, employees, families, and community members.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.