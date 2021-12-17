Tasmania bouncy castle tragedy: First victims of accident that killed 5 children pictured

(ES Composite )

Two of the victims of a freak bouncy castle accident in Australia have been identified by family friends.

Two boys and two girls died when they fell from a height of about 10 metres after a bouncy castle was thrown into the air by the wind, police said.

Officers confirmed that fifth child had died in hospital on Thursday evening.

Tragedy ensued at Hillcrest Primary School as the children were celebrating the last day of the school year in Devonport, Tasmania.

Inflatable ‘zorb’ balls had also been tossed into the air by the gust of wind.

The victims included two boys and two girls, aged 10 or 11 years old. Another remains in hospital with “serious injuries”.

The first victim of the tragedy was named on Thursday as Zane Gardam, who was described as a “beautiful, caring” boy.

Friends of his mother Georgie have since launched a GoFundMe page to raise money.

Paying tribute, a family friend said Zane experienced “challenges with his autism and ADHD” but this did not stop him achieving academically.

The friend wrote: “Georgie is the most amazing mum, she never gave up and was by his side every step of the way encouraging, loving and fighting for him.

“Georgie won’t be able to work for some period of time where she makes fabulous cakes, cupcakes etc for a living.

“This has shook so many people and the community and we want to do anything to help make things a little easier for her at this hard time.”

A second victim was later named as young girl Addison, described by her aunt as a “sweet, kind old soul”.

Writing on a GoFundMe page set up in her memory, she wrote: “Everyone is devastated. ‘We all love you Paddi Melon.’”

Tasmanian Police Commissioner Darren Hine said: “A wind gust had reportedly caused the jumping castle and inflatable balls to lift into the air.

“Our hearts are breaking for the families and the loved ones, schoolmates, teachers of these young people who were taken too soon.

“Our thoughts are also with those emergency services personnel who attended to try and save these people’s lives.”

The accident took place at 10am local time (23:00 Wednesday GMT).

Paramedics rushed to the scene at Hillcrest Primary School to provide immediate help.

Helicopters air lifted the children to hospital after they received first aid on the ground.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the children’s deaths were “unthinkably heartbreaking”.

He added: “Young children on a fun day out… and it turns to such horrific tragedy. At this time of the year, it just breaks your heart.”

Nearby Devonport Uniting Church has set up a vigil where locals arrived to light candles in tribute to the children.

Police have not confirmed what was used to anchor down the bouncy castle.

A coroner’s investigation into the deaths has been opened.