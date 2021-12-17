Sutton: Four young children die in ‘intense’ house fire in south London

Four young children have tragically died in an “intense” house fire in south London.

Firefighters were called to the mid-terrace house on Collingwood Road, Sutton, at 6.55pm on Thursday and fought through the smoke to bring the children out of the building.

The victims were immediately given emergency treatment and rushed to hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Police said the children were all believed to be related, while neighbours said they were two sets of twins.

The cause of the blaze is being investigated.

In a statement, London Fire Commissioner Andy Roe said the fire “has left everyone numb with profound sadness”.

“My thoughts are with the family and friends of the children, the whole local community and all those who will be affected by this fire.

“Fire crews arrived quickly and located the children inside the property.

“They were brought out of the house and given immediate emergency care. The welfare of our staff involved in this incident is very important to us and all of them will be offered counselling as a priority.”

Flowers were laid at the scene on Friday with a message on one bouquet reading: “To Kyson Bryson Leyton + Logan. Sleep well. Love Grandad.”

Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters were called to the blaze. The fire brigade said the first crews on the scene were faced with an intense blaze throughout the whole of the ground floor.

The brigade added: “Firefighters in breathing apparatus entered the mid-terrace house and brought four young children out of the property.

“They were given immediate CPR by firefighters at the scene, who continued to administer treatment to assist London Ambulance Service crews on arrival.

“All four children were removed to hospital where, tragically and despite the efforts of all involved, they were pronounced deceased.”

The fire was under control by 8.30pm.

Neighbours were heard screaming as flames shot from the ground floor of the terraced house.

Outside the property scorched parked cars could be seen and the whole front of the house was charred.

One neighbour said: “We saw the flames and just couldn’t believe our eyes. Those poor kids. We were all screaming and calling the emergency services.”

The Metropolitan Police said next of kin were aware and would be provided with specialist support.

Police said no arrests had been made.

Superintendent Rob Shepherd said: “The thoughts of everyone at the South Area Command Unit are with the family and friends of these four young children, who have suffered such a devastating and tragic loss tonight. I know these sentiments will be shared by the local community, Sutton and London as a whole.

“We remain on scene with our emergency service colleagues and will be working through the night and beyond. At this very early stage the cause of the fire is unknown and will be investigated.”