Four Chiefs selections ranked among the 20 best NFL Draft picks of the last 10 years

The NFL Draft is just two weeks away, and there are big changes taking place at Union Station ahead of the event.

As we draw nearer to the start of the first round, there will be many “best of” lists about past NFL Drafts.

A year ago, the Athletic ranked the best No. 1 picks ever (the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes was 10th on the list). CBS Sports compiled a similar list. NFL.com previously shared its best 50 picks ever.

Earlier this week, Yardbarker picked the best overall NFL draft classes, with 2016 ranking first.

Here’s a closer look at one historical NFL Draft ranking from Sports Illustrated. Gilberto Manzano chose the 20 best draft picks from the last 10 years, and the Chiefs are well-represented on the list.

No. 1: Patrick Mahomes

No. 10 overall in 2017 NFL Draft

Manzano wrote in part: “No one has accomplished more than Mahomes since he entered the league six years ago. He’s probably already a lock for the Hall of Fame, but one accomplishment at a time. Being the best quarterback in the NFL certainly made Mahomes the obvious choice to be named best draft pick of the past decade. But the Chiefs also deserve plenty of credit for moving up 17 spots to take a chance on the raw prospect from Texas Tech. “

No. 4: Travis Kelce

No. 63 overall in 2013 NFL Draft

Manzano wrote in part: “Kelce showed no signs of slowing during his 10th season. He delivered one of his best career seasons in 2022 (110 receptions, 1,338 yards, 12 TDs), as the Chiefs altered their offensive scheme in the post–Tyreek Hill era.”

No. 8: Tyreek Hill

No. 165 overall in 2016 NFL Draft

Manzano wrote in part: “Hill might be the best downfield threat in NFL history, and the Chiefs got him in the fifth round. He also proved he could do it without Mahomes and Chiefs coach Andy Reid after delivering another All-Pro season during his first season in Miami.”

No. 20: Chris Jones

No. 37 overall in 2016 NFL Draft

Manzano wrote in part: “Jones closed the gap on (Rams’ Aaron) Donald for best interior defensive lineman after he delivered a memorable career season (15.5 sacks) en route to helping the Chiefs win a second Super Bowl in the past four seasons.”