Four Charlotte-area teams alive in NCHSAA playoffs, move up in The Observer’s Sweet 16

As we head into the quarterfinals of the North Carolina high school football playoffs, only four area teams remain alive in the chase for an NCHSAA state championship.

Each team is now ranked among the top five in the latest Charlotte Observer Sweet 16 high school football poll. The poll is sponsored by Deer Park, the water company. The Sweet 16 poll is in its 40th season.

No. 1 Providence Day won its third consecutive private school state championship Friday, rallying to beat nationally ranked Rabun Gap 34-27.

Butler remained at No. 2 after a blowout win against Mount Tabor at home.

But Weddington jumped three spots to No. 3 after beating Charlotte Catholic, 37-7. Independence jumped four spots to No. 4 after defeating previously unbeaten Watauga 34-14. And Forest Hills jumped four spots to No. 5 after beating Community School of Davidson to move to the fourth round for the first time in 15 years.