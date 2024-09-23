Four Canadian WHL teams bidding to host 2026 Memorial Cup

TORONTO — Five Western Hockey League teams — including four Canadian clubs — are vying to host the Memorial Cup in 2026.

The Canadian Hockey League announced Monday that the Brandon Wheat Kings, Kelowna Rockets, Lethbridge Hurricanes, Medicine Hat Tigers and Spokane Chiefs have all submitted formal bids to host the league's championship tournament.

The teams will formally present their bid to a selection committee, which will evaluate the proposals based on business operations, local atmosphere/community engagement, event logistics, and hockey operations.

The winner is expected to be announced in December 2024.

Hosting guarantees a team a spot in the tournament, alongside the champions of the WHL, Ontario Hockey League and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League.

The 2025 Memorial Cup will be played in Rimouski, Que., from May 22 to June 1.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2024.

The Canadian Press