These four California restaurants are among the best in the nation, Yelp says

Four California cities have restaurants on Yelp’s list of top places to eat in the country.

From seafood with a stunning beach view to healthy fermented dishes and Asian fusion, all four of these eateries were rated highly by Yelp reviewers.

Yelp pulled together the “Top 100 US restaurants 2022” by reaching out to diners to get their input, then ranking the “total number of submissions, ratings, reviews and geographic representation.”

Restaurants in Costa Mesa, Fountain Valley, Newport Beach and Malibu made the list.

Fermentation Farm — Costa Mesa

At No. 3 on the list, Fermentation Farm offers “probiotic rich and restorative foods” at their Costa Mesa restaurant and shop.

They serve a host of foods and beverages, including 11 flavors of kombucha on tap, fermented root beer, brothy ramen, pickled egg toast and jars of pickled vegetables to go.

Yelpers raved about the grass-fed beef chili — with beef broth, tomato, celery, onion and a chili spice blend. Customers can choose to garnish their bowls with cilantro, jalapeno, scallions, sour cream and cheese.

“The grass fed beef chili was so good. Spicy and flavorful and full of fresh veggies,” one reviewer wrote.

The Vox Kitchen — Fountain Valley

A mix of Peruvian, Chinese, Vietnamese and Taiwanese flavors influences the dishes served at The Vox Kitchen.

The fusion restaurant is No. 11 on Yelp’s best places to eat in the nation.

A popular dish is the house garlic noodles, as recommended by hundreds of Yelp reviewers. It includes organic wheat noodles, butter, Parmesan, scallions, a secret sauce and your choice of meat. Reviewers suggest picking the filet mignon.

“If you come, make sure to get the garlic noods. They’re the only noods that won’t disappoint you or leave you hanging,” a Yelp reviewer wrote.

If you’re not feeling the noodles, others suggest ordering the garlic chicken wings, the Vox pear salad or the elote.

Story continues

Lido Bottle Works — Newport Beach

This restaurant serves up American fare with a view. Lido Bottle Works made No. 58 on Yelp’s best restaurants in the country.

Nestled facing Newport Bay, guests can wine and dine while watching boats return to the harbor.

The place is cozy, charming and gives off a “high-end pub kind of vibe,” according to one Yelp user.

Yelpers recommend ordering the pork belly bao buns, which come with togorashi egg and radish. Togorashi is a spice blend commonly made with peppercorns, sesame seeds, dried chilies and seaweed and it translates to “Japanese chili pepper.”

“My new favorite place! The vibe was exactly what we were looking for — friendly, cool, not pretentious and the view was great,” another Yelp reviewer wrote.

Moonshadows — Malibu

Moonshadows, a beachfront restaurant with seafood dishes, is No. 86 on Yelp’s top 100 restaurants in the U.S.

The “chic and casual” joint was established in 2001 among friends Andrea Bullo, Rodolfo Costella and Franco Simplicio.

Some suggest ordering the lobster and crab linguine with a light spicy tomato sauce or the miso glazed black cod paired with bok choy, shiitake mushrooms, green tea rice and ponzu sauce.

“Stunning oceanfront views, delicious lobster, dessert and drinks! What else can we ask for?”

