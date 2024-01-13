Four brilliant (and cheap) beef recipes, from Thai steak and rich ragu to ox cheek hotpot

A rich ragu served with creamy polenta is one great idea for secondary cuts of beef - Matt Austin

Prime cuts of beef – those removed first in the butchering process, such as rib and loin – are naturally the most popular with shoppers. But it’s the poor butcher who is left with the secondary cuts – those which might take a bit more cooking and require a bit more skill to transform, but are great value and delicious – and we’re missing out by not snapping them up.

While some butchers might simply dice or mince the secondary cuts from a carcass, there are many interesting muscle cuts – such as flank, hanger, Denver and flat iron – which, in the hands of a skilled butcher, can be turned into pieces to grill and slice and taste just as good, if not more flavoursome, than a prime cut, and for a fraction of the price.

Secondary cuts of beef can often be bought for a fraction of the price of prime cuts - Matt Austin

Get to know your butcher and persuade them to give you those interesting cuts when they’re dissecting the carcass.

Diced-up meat for slow cooking can in any case often be a mixture of cuts, which means they all have different cooking times. This can be difficult to gauge if they are cooking in a pot full of stew. Always ask for a singular cut like shin for braising, or better still braise some cheek or oxtail or flank so the pieces cook all at the same time.

I have fond memories of my grandmother who always had a cheap cut of something on the go in the oven, in her well-worn blue and white enamel casserole dish. During all of my childhood spent living with my grandparents, I never ate a piece of premier division beef, and these dishes are proof that sometimes coming second is better than finishing first.

