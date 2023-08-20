The four big problems Steve Borthwick must fix – and fast

England's Elliot Daly (right) endured a difficult afternoon against Ireland - Getty Images/David Rogers

Heading into their final warm-up game against Fiji with more questions than answers and possible suspensions hanging over two of their key players in Owen Farrell and Billy Vunipola, it is difficult to recall a worse build-up to a Rugby World Cup from England.

“Certain aspects aren’t quite where we want them to be,” the England head coach Steve Borthwick conceded after a 29-10 defeat in Dublin where Ireland were patchy yet still won by a comfortable margin.

Here, Telegraph Sport takes a closer look at each area of England’s game and the problems they face.

Attack

Steve Borthwick was frank when it came to the current state of England’s attack, who are currently scoring an average of 17 points per Test since he took charge.

“It’s quite clear that in terms of our attack, it’s looking clunky,” Borthwick admitted. “We’re giving away too much ball in the opposition 22. So you can’t build the phases and momentum to get scores, which is what Ireland did really well. We’re disappointed that we haven’t been able to do that, we wanted to make sure we had progress in that area.”

Turnovers in the opposition 22 were also a gripe from the England camp after the 20-9 defeat to Wales in the opening warm-up game in Cardiff, when England squandered plenty of first-half possession and territory, only kicking three penalties.

Fielding an experimental side with three new caps and the squad announcement looming the following Monday, you could give England’s performance in Cardiff a little leeway. Starting with their best XV in Dublin bar perhaps three players – more on that later – the same issues arose of failing to capitalise on possession noting that while England had wanted to move the ball more out to the edge, turnovers then eased the pressure on Ireland.

“We need to focus on finishing and getting across the try line,” was an understatement, given no England back has scored a try now since Freddie Steward against France in the Six Nations.

That opinion seems to suggest that the kicking game is working but England aren’t benefiting from it. When actually, watching on in Dublin, the execution around England’s kicking game wasn’t good enough.

You can box-kick or send up a bomb with perfect distance and hang time, but if the chase isn’t effective then all you are doing is giving away possession. Too often England’s pursuit work wasn’t good enough.

Borthwick was correct post-match when he noted that Ireland kicked more than England, but it was how they effectively won the ball back which was the difference. A back-three of Elliot Daly, Anthony Watson and Freddie Steward, all with vast experience at full-back, should be able to dominate in that area.

Yet they were not on the same level as James Lowe and Mack Hansen, who was named player of the match. No, the turnovers don’t help. But for a side built around a kicking template, England aren’t executing it well enough.

Set-piece

Jamie George, who admirably fronted up afterwards and pleaded to England followers “stick with us, because we really are trying”, had an interesting day leading England’s scrum. Signalling to referee Paul Williams before kick-off that he would be the person to address if there were any issues, when he spoke to Williams walking out for the second half George was told, “you need to stop talking”.

George took umbrage with one penalty in particular. “There was one against me personally, for standing up. If you look at [Tadhg] Furlong he is on the floor so I would have to dig a hole to stay up. I’ll bring my spade next time.”

A theme of England’s summer has been starting well in the scrum before tailing off in the second half, and it felt telling that Will Stuart was removed so early into the second half as old issues from the previous week against Wales flared up again.

Does Borthwick have the dominant set-piece which he stressed was fundamental when he took over the job? Not really. England did some damage to Wales’ lineout at Twickenham, through Courtney Lawes in particular, but Wales’ subsequent admission that they trialed a new lineout system which had failed, losing six on their own throw, somewhat takes the shine off England’s good work.

Even in the lowest points of the Eddie Jones era England could turn to their rolling maul to bail them out of trouble, but even that appears to have lost impetus.

Defence and discipline

Borthwick’s earlier reference to England turning over possession ties back in here, because by failing to retain the ball England expelled more energy on defence and by the end looked ragged. The passage of play preceding Garry Ringrose’s try, with Ireland manipulating England’s narrow defence by pulling them right, left, and then right again with the cross-field kick to Ringrose, bordered on cruel.

Pick through Ireland’s five tries and you will find; Will Stuart hesitating and being caught out by Josh van der Flier’s tip pass; the Ringrose score mentioned above which started from a lineout after Stuart gave away a scrum penalty; Lowe genuinely walking a try in after Ross Byrne’s pass over the top with England caught too narrow; a nice loop involving Jamison Gibson-Park and Cian Prendergast which confused England before Byrne’s wide pass to Hansen who cut inside; and finally a Joe McCarthy turnover sparking a counter-attack finished by Aki’s wide pass to Keith Earls. In summary, four out of five tries scored out wide. Even before Vunipola’s red card, England found themselves stretched and disjointed.

England also conceded 12 penalties in Dublin, the same number as in the previous week against Wales. The most bizarre was when referee Williams asked David Ribbans to stay low on the ground so he wouldn’t impede Jamison Gibson-Park at a ruck, to which Ribbans responded by climbing up onto one knee.

Williams seemed almost bewildered as he penalised Ribbans, repeating the first instruction as he if he couldn’t believe it hadn’t been adhered. The cards for dangerous tackles are England’s biggest problem, without question, but soft penalties such as Ribbans’s are also killing them.

Selection

Of the two disciplinary hearings this week concerning Owen Farrell and Billy Vunipola, the Vunipola verdict will have a more pressing impact on selection given he’s the only specialist No 8 in the squad. Ben Earl is meant to cover there but Tom Willis and then Alex Dombrandt, in that order, could come back into the frame if Vunipola receives a lengthy ban.

The starting team for Dublin felt like England’s strongest apart from three positions - right lock, which feels wide open but should be Ollie Chessum’s if fit, fly-half with the absence of Farrell and openside flanker where Tom Curry remains injured.

Tighthead is something of a mystery. Stuart has started the all three Tests this summer but struggled the past two weeks. Sinckler appears out of favour while Dan Cole, now 36, is the best scrummager but limited in other areas. One player who must absolutely not play against Fiji is George. England cannot afford to lose him given he is their best hooker by some distance, so he needs to be taken out of the firing line.

Borthwick would have originally viewed the Fiji game as a chance to experiment and given fringe players in the squad a chance to impress. After Dublin, England desperately need a lift, which may force Borthwick’s hands.

