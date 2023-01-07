The four best new debut novels to read in 2023

Jessa Crispin
·8 min read
The best first novels and debut books to read in spring 2023 - Becca Thorne
The best first novels and debut books to read in spring 2023 - Becca Thorne

Ever so often, an argument erupts among readers of fiction; the contemporary novel, they insist, has become too claustrophobically internal, trapping the reader within one person’s perspective and trauma. What we need, perhaps, is a return to the 19th-century realism of Tolstoy or Zola to help us understand how to navigate social spaces and live in a fractured and complicated world.

While none of the four most promising debut novelists of 2023 seem to be mainlining Balzac in their spare time, each is focused on the intersection of personal and political or individual and social. Where does that line divide and where does it unite? What is the power of influence? Nicole Flattery, Dorothy Tse, Aidan Cottrell-Boyce and Cailean Steed are intrigued by the questions and provide some unsettling answers.

With her debut 2020 short story collection Show Them a Good Time, Nicole Flattery proved herself to be not merely a promising young writer but already a confident, accomplished and surprising literary figure. Her funny and dark stories of women and the world pushed to its extremes showed complexity and depth. She now builds on her already substantial foundation of short fiction with her debut novel, Nothing Special (Bloomsbury, £16.99, March 2).

The story alternates between a teenage Mae full of potential and promise and the woman she’ll become decades later. Her younger self is living in New York in the late 1960s while the city begins its dramatic transformation as the counterculture of music, art and sex becomes the mainstream culture. She’s hired, in a way, to transcribe Andy Warhol’s taped conversations with the famous, the infamous, and the hangers-on in the downtown art scene, and she spends her days in conversation with a group of strange and wild women.

But rather than being transformed into a glamorous and successful art figure through her time in Warhol’s entourage, Mae ends up just another lonely and disappointed middle-aged woman, dealing with her responsibilities as a caregiver for her aging mother and wondering how things got off track. Flattery is a keen observer of relational dynamics in groups of women, and how these connections can both support and strangle. Her characters feel complicated and real, or, as Mae puts it, “I always liked it when people are authentically themselves, even if that self is unbelievably ugly.”

Keen observer: Nicole Flattery's cover for Nothing Special
Keen observer: Nicole Flattery's cover for Nothing Special

The women of Nothing Special are authentically themselves, even if authentically boring, silly or messed up. Her tale of promise and where it often ends up, not necessarily squandered but just lost somehow, is a wonder.

Of course, some writers choose to depict something about our world by bypassing the realistic and diving straight into the fantastical. In Owlish (Fitzcarraldo, £13.99, Feb 23), we visit a city in the mountains called Nevers. Founded by the kingdom of Valeria and just south of Ksana, Nevers is a kind of fairy-tale place in Dorothy Tse’s novel. As a safe haven for refugees from a war being fought in a neighbouring land, and a colonised territory where many different cultures, languages and ideas merge and collide, Nevers could be seen as an allegorical stand-in for Tse’s native Hong Kong.

In this city you’ll find Professor Q, a man of letters with a mysterious provenance. “From some angles his skin appeared so dark it was almost blue, like that of the labourers who arrived… from places further south, while in other lights he looked fair enough to pass as one of the Western colonisers.” His real life is disappointing, his marriage a burden and his job a bore, but his fantasy life, inspired by his prized collection of antique dolls, is where he spends all of his time.

Dorothy Tse is a Salman Rushdie with a lighter touch in Owlish - Mingpao Weekly
Dorothy Tse is a Salman Rushdie with a lighter touch in Owlish - Mingpao Weekly

Owlish is the story of a city as much as it is the story of Q. Between his correspondence with a strange figure known only as Owlish and a ballerina figurine who has come to life, the professor is immersed and distracted enough not to notice the city and his university emptying out around him as the political situation deteriorates and falls into chaos.

Tse’s style in Owlish, with its magical elements, suggests a more overtly political Italo Calvino, or Salman Rushdie with a lighter touch. The clockwork that spins the real-life political turmoil of Hong Kong into a fictional fable is a little too obvious at times, but the story is engrossing and the prose, translated by the always satisfying Natascha Bruce, a delight.

Also delving into the realm of the strange and uncanny is The End of Nightwork (Granta, £12.99, Jan 5). “In the beginning there is endless black water.” You probably think you’ve heard this one before, but you haven’t. Everything that follows the first line of Aidan Cottrell-Boyce’s novel twists and makes strange.

The sense of calamity, of impending doom, of turmoil both internal and external, all seem like Britain as it exists today. Everything is familiar, but off somehow. Our protagonist, Pol, has a disease that makes him a stranger to himself, a hormonal disorder that he calls a “heterochronous shock” that seems to age him erratically. He doesn’t go backwards into childhood like Benjamin Button, but instead skips around. At a young age, he looks like an old man. As a family man approaching middle age, he looks barely out of university.

Realm of the strange and uncanny: The End of Nightwork is Aidan Cottrell-Boyce's debut novel
Realm of the strange and uncanny: The End of Nightwork is Aidan Cottrell-Boyce's debut novel

Pol has recently become obsessed with the end of the world and the apocalyptic writings of a 17th-century prophet. And in his wanderings, he encounters a group of revolutionaries who want to bring about an end-times level conflict.

Pol’s struggle to maintain a stable environment for his family in a world that resists linearity and comes at him in the form of one upheaval after another, while struggling with a body that turns him from a kid to a senior citizen and back again, does, not to be trite about it, have a lot to say about the Way We Live Now. Progress is a fantasy, coherence is just a misunderstanding, and it is easier to imagine an end of the world than a way out of the mess. Cottrell-Boyce, whose father is the novelist and screenwriter Frank, has constructed a timely tale and a convincing argument that we should try to keep the world going past this crisis point, or at least long enough to let him write and publish his follow-up.

There is an easy formula for creating your typical story of a cult, and as a result the fiction market is flooded with frail and wobbly girls fighting the patriarchy in the form of a charismatic and controlling religious figure. Just take a little of The Handmaid’s Tale TV show, a pinch of Emma Cline’s novel The Girls, some Martha Marcy May Marlene vibes combined with random episodes of the Sounds Like a Cult podcast and voilà. A lot of people take coming of age angst, set it against some religious extremism and call it a day.

Writer worth watching: Scottish author Cailean Steed - Julie Broadfoot
Writer worth watching: Scottish author Cailean Steed - Julie Broadfoot

For the first quarter of Scottish writer Cailean Steed’s Home (Raven, £14.99, Jan 19), it looks as if her story of Zoe, a frail and wobbly girl fighting a cult leader who goes by the title “Hand of God”, will be much the same. It opens with our plucky heroine showing herself to be too headstrong, too independent for the religious leaders who demand obedience. She must be made an example of, etc etc. Luckily, Home swerves away from being another paint-by-numbers culty story and toward something more emotionally complex.

Steed alternates chapters between “Then” – telling the story of Zoe as a girl being raised within the confines of a violent and repressive cult – and “Now”, years after Zoe’s escape, facilitated by her sister Amy, who disappeared soon after. Zoe has always wondered whether Amy was recaptured, killed, or managed to get away and start again elsewhere. When she is shown a photograph that looks like Amy as an adult, living again with the cult, Zoe, now grown up, decides to return to the group to see if her sister, to whom she owes her life, needs her help.

What follows is a story that explores many intriguing lines of inquiry: what is it like to live out a typical “survive no matter what the cost” storyline; what good is escape if you must leave others behind; what do we owe one another, even our tormentors and bullies? The thoughtfulness elevates the book beyond its more puerile peers and shows Steed to be a writer worth watching grow.

To order any of these books, call 0844 871 1514 or visit Telegraph Books

Latest Stories

  • Forsberg, Karlsson, Raanta named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Nashville left-wing Filip Forsberg, San Jose defenceman Erik Karlsson and Carolina goaltender Antti Raanta have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Forsberg led the NHL with five goals and tied for the league lead with seven points over three games last week. He had back-to-back three-point performances with a goal and two assists in a 6-1 victory over Anaheim on Friday and his eighth career hat trick in a 5-4 overtime loss to Vegas on Saturday. Karlsson led the NHL with sev

  • Eichel shines in Knights return in 5-2 win over Penguins

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists in his return from a lower-body injury and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 on Thursday night. Vegas leads the Western Conference and is tied for second in the NHL at its midway point of the season. Pittsburgh, a 2-1 loser in Boston on Monday in the Winter Classic, has lost six straight, going 0-4-2 since Dec. 27. After giving the Knights a 2-0 lead early in the first period, Eichel — back after missing 11 games — a

  • Brady, Bucs hope to gain playoff momentum by beating Falcons

    ATLANTA (AP) — While Atlanta rookie Desmond Ridder is still looking for his first TD pass, Tampa Bay's Tom Brady is poised to add to his already impressive list of NFL records. Brady and the Buccaneers (8-8) hope to use Sunday’s regular-season finale to gain momentum for the playoffs. The NFC South champs are assured of a first-round game at home next week. The Buccaneers clinched the division title with last week's 30-24 win over Carolina. Tampa Bay can't improve its playoff position, but coach

  • Red Wings place forward Jakub Vrana on waivers

    The Detroit Red Wings placed forward Jakub Vrana on waivers on Tuesday in a surprising move.

  • DeBrusk scores 2 in 3rd, Bruins beat Pens in Winter Classic

    BOSTON (AP) — Boston goaltender Linus Ullmark raised his arms in jubilation when the final buzzer sounded and the party was complete for the sellout crowd at Fenway Park. Jake DeBrusk scored his second goal of the third period with just over two minutes remaining and the NHL-leading Bruins rallied for a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Winter Classic on Monday at Fenway. “It's just pure joy and happiness afterwards,” Ullmark said. “It's something I've dreamt about for 14 years, si

  • Paolo Banchero, Magic turn back Thunder 126-115

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-115 on Wednesday night. Orlando, playing without four suspended players, broke a three-game losing streak. Gary Harris and Terrence Ross each scored 18 points for the Magic. Wendell Carter Jr. added 13 points and 13 rebounds in his first start since Nov. 18. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, back in the lineup after missing Tuesday’s 150-117 win at Boston due to a

  • Djokovic beats Shapovalov; advances to face Medvedev in Adelaide semis

    ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic beat Canada's Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4 at the Adelaide International on Friday to set up a semifinal with Daniil Medvedev. The combined ATP-WTA event is a warmup for this year’s Australian Open, which the top-seeded Djokovic missed last year after being barred from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Medvedev, the runner-up last year to Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open, defeated fellow Russian Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-3 on Frida

  • Roster building continues for Toronto FC coach Bob Bradley as players return

    TORONTO — The process of roster building continues for head coach/sporting director Bob Bradley as Toronto FC players report for medicals Friday ahead of Sunday’s departure for training camp in California. TFC is in need of a starting goalkeeper and left back. A centre back is also required after the departure of Chris Mavinga and Bradley has said he wants more options at forward. Depth in midfield is likely also an issue. "We're in the midst of important conversations, negotiations," Bradley sa

  • Tkachuk's hat trick lifts Panthers over Coyotes 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk recorded his first hat trick as a member of the Florida Panthers as he helped lead his team to a 5-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night. Tkachuk was acquired over the summer in a trade in which Calgary received Florida stars Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar in return. His third goal added to his team lead with 20. Florida also got a pair of goals from Eric Staal and 33 saves from Spencer Knight to end a two-game skid. The Coyotes, which fell

  • Vancouver Canucks snap skid with 4-2 win over struggling Colorado Avalanche

    VANCOUVER — After another string of ugly losses, the Vancouver Canucks knew they had to respond. On Thursday they did, beating the defending Stanley Cup-champion Colorado Avalanche 4-2. "We've proven that this group can do it," said J.T. Miller, who sealed the score with an empty-net strike late in the third period. "It's just about doing it on a regular basis and that being in our DNA as a team and obviously we did it tonight, so felt good." The result snapped a three-game skid for the Canucks

  • Benintendi just planning to be himself as he joins White Sox

    CHICAGO (AP) — When Pedro Grifol was preparing for his first interview for the manager job with the Chicago White Sox, he identified Andrew Benintendi as a perfect fit for the team. When Benintendi's name was brought up during his second interview, Grifol knew he was on to something. “He’s exactly what we were looking for this offseason,” Grifol said. With Grifol on hand, Benintendi pulled on his new No. 23 White Sox jersey on Wednesday — a day after finalizing a $75 million, five-year deal. It'

  • Panthers' failure to reach playoffs hurts Wilks' job hopes

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Steve Wilks’ bid to become Carolina’s next full-time head coach took a huge hit Sunday after the Panthers blew an 11-point fourth quarter lead and lost 30-24 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, eliminating them from playoff contention. Wilks is 5-6 since taking over as interim coach for Matt Rhule, who was fired after Week 5. And while Wilks has the support of the players in the locker room, it seems unlikely it will be enough to save his job as owner David Tepper heads into deci

  • Victor Oladipo scores 26 points, Heat beat Suns 104-96

    PHOENIX (AP) — Victor Oladipo scored a season-high 26 points, Bam Adebayo added 21 points and 11 rebounds and the Miami Heat beat the Phoenix Suns 104-96 on Friday night. The Heat and Suns entered the game with the same record, but are heading in opposite directions. Miami has won nine of its last 13. Phoenix dropped to .500 for the season and has lost five in a row, eight of nine and 13 of 17. The Heat led for the majority of the game and never trailed in the second half, though it stayed fairl

  • Joy Drop: How to toast Canada's junior championship with some delicious mocktails

    Happy New Year, friends! Many folks have gone back to work already and I'm one of them. But it is a wonderful thing to bookmark the week with a fresh dose of happiness with our fun notebook entry. I begin this week's offering of jubilation with the big win for the Canadian men's junior hockey team to make them back-to-back champions. I didn't follow the tournament closely this year, but heard all about Connor Bedard's OT goal in the quarter-finals. Canada went on to beat the Czech Republic 3-2,

  • Will the Raptors’ shooting come around this season?

    The Toronto Raptors’ inability to hit open shots has been their undoing in several games this season, Amit Mann and Katie Heindl discuss whether or not they’ll find consistency this season. Full episode discussing the major storylines around the team is on the ‘Raptors Over Everything’ podcast feed.

  • Steelers still eyeing playoffs as Browns visit in finale

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — When November began, the Pittsburgh Steelers were lifeless and listless at 2-6, searching for a chance to get back to “respectability,” as longtime coach Mike Tomlin put it. The Steelers did more than that over the following two months. They've entered the final week of what once appeared to be a lost season with an outside chance at making the playoffs. The only people not stunned by a second-half surge that seemed unlikely at Halloween might be the guys in black and gold who

  • Bedard, Canada set for world junior semifinal against U.S.: 'The biggest rivalry'

    HALIFAX — Brandt Clarke was a month short of his sixth birthday. The moment, however, remains etched in his memory. John Tavares scored a dramatic hat trick for Canada against the United States in a wild 7-4 victory on New Year's Eve at the 2009 world junior hockey championship in Ottawa. Clarke and his family were in the building — hanging off every shot, save and hit from the stands. "The electricity in the building," he said of what still resonates some 14 years later. "The red jerseys all th

  • Somehow, the Dolphins still have a real chance at playoffs

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — They might not have their starting quarterback. They might not have their backup quarterback. They’ve lost five consecutive games and haven’t beaten a team that currently has a winning record since September. Somehow, the Miami Dolphins still have life. No team in NFL history has had losing streaks of both three and five games in the same season and made the playoffs. But the Dolphins — with a win over the New York Jets on Sunday and some help from the Buffalo Bills —

  • Vikings look to steady themselves for playoffs against Bears

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings come into the regular-season finale with the NFC North championship secured, a home game in the playoffs guaranteed and a bitter taste in their mouths. A lopsided loss last week left them staggering. They hope to steady themselves before the playoffs start. The Vikings will try to do just that when they visit the Chicago Bears to close out the regular season on Sunday. “Momentum is real, and it’s really big in the playoffs," defensive tackle Harrison Phillips

  • Oilers snap two-game skid with 4-2 victory over Islanders

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl had a goal and an assist as the Edmonton Oilers snapped a two-game losing skid with a 4-2 victory over the New York Islanders on Thursday. Kailer Yamamoto, Dylan Holloway and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers (21-17-2), who ended a five-game home losing streak. Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had two assists, while Jack Campbell made 20 saves. Mathew Barzal and Cal Clutterbuck replied for the Islanders (22-16-2), who have lost two of their last three. Il