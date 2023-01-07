The four best new debut novels to read in 2023

The best first novels and debut books to read in spring 2023 - Becca Thorne

Ever so often, an argument erupts among readers of fiction; the contemporary novel, they insist, has become too claustrophobically internal, trapping the reader within one person’s perspective and trauma. What we need, perhaps, is a return to the 19th-century realism of Tolstoy or Zola to help us understand how to navigate social spaces and live in a fractured and complicated world.

While none of the four most promising debut novelists of 2023 seem to be mainlining Balzac in their spare time, each is focused on the intersection of personal and political or individual and social. Where does that line divide and where does it unite? What is the power of influence? Nicole Flattery, Dorothy Tse, Aidan Cottrell-Boyce and Cailean Steed are intrigued by the questions and provide some unsettling answers.

With her debut 2020 short story collection Show Them a Good Time, Nicole Flattery proved herself to be not merely a promising young writer but already a confident, accomplished and surprising literary figure. Her funny and dark stories of women and the world pushed to its extremes showed complexity and depth. She now builds on her already substantial foundation of short fiction with her debut novel, Nothing Special (Bloomsbury, £16.99, March 2).

The story alternates between a teenage Mae full of potential and promise and the woman she’ll become decades later. Her younger self is living in New York in the late 1960s while the city begins its dramatic transformation as the counterculture of music, art and sex becomes the mainstream culture. She’s hired, in a way, to transcribe Andy Warhol’s taped conversations with the famous, the infamous, and the hangers-on in the downtown art scene, and she spends her days in conversation with a group of strange and wild women.

But rather than being transformed into a glamorous and successful art figure through her time in Warhol’s entourage, Mae ends up just another lonely and disappointed middle-aged woman, dealing with her responsibilities as a caregiver for her aging mother and wondering how things got off track. Flattery is a keen observer of relational dynamics in groups of women, and how these connections can both support and strangle. Her characters feel complicated and real, or, as Mae puts it, “I always liked it when people are authentically themselves, even if that self is unbelievably ugly.”

Keen observer: Nicole Flattery's cover for Nothing Special

The women of Nothing Special are authentically themselves, even if authentically boring, silly or messed up. Her tale of promise and where it often ends up, not necessarily squandered but just lost somehow, is a wonder.

Of course, some writers choose to depict something about our world by bypassing the realistic and diving straight into the fantastical. In Owlish (Fitzcarraldo, £13.99, Feb 23), we visit a city in the mountains called Nevers. Founded by the kingdom of Valeria and just south of Ksana, Nevers is a kind of fairy-tale place in Dorothy Tse’s novel. As a safe haven for refugees from a war being fought in a neighbouring land, and a colonised territory where many different cultures, languages and ideas merge and collide, Nevers could be seen as an allegorical stand-in for Tse’s native Hong Kong.

In this city you’ll find Professor Q, a man of letters with a mysterious provenance. “From some angles his skin appeared so dark it was almost blue, like that of the labourers who arrived… from places further south, while in other lights he looked fair enough to pass as one of the Western colonisers.” His real life is disappointing, his marriage a burden and his job a bore, but his fantasy life, inspired by his prized collection of antique dolls, is where he spends all of his time.

Dorothy Tse is a Salman Rushdie with a lighter touch in Owlish - Mingpao Weekly

Owlish is the story of a city as much as it is the story of Q. Between his correspondence with a strange figure known only as Owlish and a ballerina figurine who has come to life, the professor is immersed and distracted enough not to notice the city and his university emptying out around him as the political situation deteriorates and falls into chaos.

Tse’s style in Owlish, with its magical elements, suggests a more overtly political Italo Calvino, or Salman Rushdie with a lighter touch. The clockwork that spins the real-life political turmoil of Hong Kong into a fictional fable is a little too obvious at times, but the story is engrossing and the prose, translated by the always satisfying Natascha Bruce, a delight.

Also delving into the realm of the strange and uncanny is The End of Nightwork (Granta, £12.99, Jan 5). “In the beginning there is endless black water.” You probably think you’ve heard this one before, but you haven’t. Everything that follows the first line of Aidan Cottrell-Boyce’s novel twists and makes strange.

The sense of calamity, of impending doom, of turmoil both internal and external, all seem like Britain as it exists today. Everything is familiar, but off somehow. Our protagonist, Pol, has a disease that makes him a stranger to himself, a hormonal disorder that he calls a “heterochronous shock” that seems to age him erratically. He doesn’t go backwards into childhood like Benjamin Button, but instead skips around. At a young age, he looks like an old man. As a family man approaching middle age, he looks barely out of university.

Realm of the strange and uncanny: The End of Nightwork is Aidan Cottrell-Boyce's debut novel

Pol has recently become obsessed with the end of the world and the apocalyptic writings of a 17th-century prophet. And in his wanderings, he encounters a group of revolutionaries who want to bring about an end-times level conflict.

Pol’s struggle to maintain a stable environment for his family in a world that resists linearity and comes at him in the form of one upheaval after another, while struggling with a body that turns him from a kid to a senior citizen and back again, does, not to be trite about it, have a lot to say about the Way We Live Now. Progress is a fantasy, coherence is just a misunderstanding, and it is easier to imagine an end of the world than a way out of the mess. Cottrell-Boyce, whose father is the novelist and screenwriter Frank, has constructed a timely tale and a convincing argument that we should try to keep the world going past this crisis point, or at least long enough to let him write and publish his follow-up.

There is an easy formula for creating your typical story of a cult, and as a result the fiction market is flooded with frail and wobbly girls fighting the patriarchy in the form of a charismatic and controlling religious figure. Just take a little of The Handmaid’s Tale TV show, a pinch of Emma Cline’s novel The Girls, some Martha Marcy May Marlene vibes combined with random episodes of the Sounds Like a Cult podcast and voilà. A lot of people take coming of age angst, set it against some religious extremism and call it a day.

Writer worth watching: Scottish author Cailean Steed - Julie Broadfoot

For the first quarter of Scottish writer Cailean Steed’s Home (Raven, £14.99, Jan 19), it looks as if her story of Zoe, a frail and wobbly girl fighting a cult leader who goes by the title “Hand of God”, will be much the same. It opens with our plucky heroine showing herself to be too headstrong, too independent for the religious leaders who demand obedience. She must be made an example of, etc etc. Luckily, Home swerves away from being another paint-by-numbers culty story and toward something more emotionally complex.

Steed alternates chapters between “Then” – telling the story of Zoe as a girl being raised within the confines of a violent and repressive cult – and “Now”, years after Zoe’s escape, facilitated by her sister Amy, who disappeared soon after. Zoe has always wondered whether Amy was recaptured, killed, or managed to get away and start again elsewhere. When she is shown a photograph that looks like Amy as an adult, living again with the cult, Zoe, now grown up, decides to return to the group to see if her sister, to whom she owes her life, needs her help.

What follows is a story that explores many intriguing lines of inquiry: what is it like to live out a typical “survive no matter what the cost” storyline; what good is escape if you must leave others behind; what do we owe one another, even our tormentors and bullies? The thoughtfulness elevates the book beyond its more puerile peers and shows Steed to be a writer worth watching grow.

