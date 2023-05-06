Four-bedroom home sells for $1.7 million in Davis

A spacious house located in the 3300 block of Grosbeak Court in Davis has a new owner. The 3,415-square-foot property, built in 1992, was sold on April 7, 2023. The $1,700,000 purchase price works out to $498 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, four baths, a garage, and two parking spaces. It sits on a 0.3-acre lot, which also has a pool.

Additional houses have recently been sold nearby:

On Robin Place, Davis, in October 2022, a 2,482-square-foot home was sold for $1,090,000, a price per square foot of $439.

In June 2021, a 1,173-square-foot home on Robin Place in Davis sold for $565,000, a price per square foot of $482.

