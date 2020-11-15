Four astronauts poised to make history as SpaceX's 'Resilience' preps for Sunday launch

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Its name is Resilience.

It’s made of titanium, aluminum and carbon fiber. It can withstand temperatures exceeding 2,700 degrees Fahrenheit as it barrels through Earth’s atmosphere – but it’s more than a spacecraft. To the astronauts that named the capsule, it’s a symbol of what mankind can accomplish in the face of extreme adversity.

“I think all of us can agree 2020 has certainly been a challenging year: A global pandemic, economic hardships, civil unrest, isolation. And despite all of that SpaceX and NASA has kept the production line open and finished this amazing vehicle that’s getting ready to go on its maiden flight to the International Space Station,” Commander Mike Hopkins explained at a press conference in September.

'A continuous presence of SpaceX Dragons on orbit'

On Sunday evening, Resilience is set to break free of the shackles of gravity and shepherd four astronauts to the ISS for the first ever operational commercial crew mission. The crew flying will be Hopkins, Pilot Victor Glover, and Mission Specialists Shannon Walker and Soichi Noguchi.

This launch is the first NASA flight certified by the Federal Aviation Administration signaling the beginning of regular crewed flights on commercial spacecraft to space. SpaceX says over the next 15 months they will fly seven crew and cargo dragon missions for NASA.

“That means that, starting with Crew-1, there will be a continuous presence of SpaceX Dragons on orbit," Reed said.

The historic launch was pushed from Saturday to Sunday evening due to rough sea conditions that would not enable the drone ship to reach the discarded first stage of the Falcon 9 rocket. It’s important for NASA to recover the booster because it will be reused for the next crewed launch, which is slated for March 30, 2021.

Mike Pence and his wife, Karen Pence, were scheduled to be in attendance at Kennedy Space Center to view Sunday's launch, per a White House statement.

On Friday, teams reviewed data from the Falcon 9 static fire that took place Wednesday to ensure the nine Merlin engines and all the systems on the rocket were functioning as expected.

A couple of engines had been replaced due to an unexpected pressure rise in the gas generator that was discovered during the SpaceX GPS 3 satellite launch which aborted during the final seconds of a launch attempt in October.

“We assessed everything that came from the vehicle and we feel very good about it. As you know, we did some work on the engines and other aspects of the vehicles as we came into this, getting ready for this launch, and that static fire is very key to ensuring that we're ready to go. And those seven seconds looked awesome," Benji Reed, senior director of human spaceflight at SpaceX, said.

Reed feels this is the safest Dragon to date.

