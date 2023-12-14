Four arrests as Denmark foils alleged attack plot

Danish police gave few details about the alleged plot during a press conference on Thursday

Danish authorities say they have foiled a planned major attack.

Three people were arrested in Denmark and one in the Netherlands during dawn raids on Thursday, police said at a press conference.

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said the threat was "as serious as it gets".

Authorities did not immediately disclose details of the alleged plot they say they prevented, saying the investigation was ongoing.

The three people arrested in Denmark will be charged with terror offences, police Ch Insp Flemming Drejer told reporters.

Dutch media reported that the person arrested in the Netherlands was a 57-year-old from Rotterdam.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote in a statement on X (formerly Twitter) that those arrested were "acting on behalf of Hamas". Danish authorities have not confirmed any suspected Hamas links.

Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard said the alleged plot "tragically confirms that Danish Jews are under threat," without confirming that the suspects were planning to attack the Jewish community.

Those arrested in Denmark are scheduled to appear in closed court hearings on Thursday.

Ch Insp Drejer said an investigation had uncovered a transnational network of people preparing an attack, with links to criminal gangs.

Security around Jewish sites will be reinforced and police patrols in Copenhagen made more frequent, he added.

Former Copenhagen Police Dep Insp Jens Moller told TV2 Thursday morning's raids would have been co-ordinated down to the minute.

"They must take place simultaneously within a minute of each other - preferably 10-15 seconds," he said.

Danish intelligence chief Anja Dalgaard-Nielsen said the terror threat was linked to the Israel-Gaza war and burnings of the Quran in Denmark and neighbouring Sweden.

Earlier this month, EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson warned that Europe faced a "huge risk" of terrorist attacks over the Christmas period.

Story continues

In 2015, two people were killed in an attack on a cultural centre and a synagogue in Copenhagen.

The terror threat in Denmark currently stands at level four out of five, the second-highest.

Mr Hummelgaard said the government currently sees no reason to raise the threat level.