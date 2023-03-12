Four arrests after car mounts pavement and hits two people in Wembley

The horror collision took place on Wembley High Road (Google )

Four people have been arrested after a car mounted the pavement and collided with two people in Wembley.

Police rushed to Wembley High Road after reports of a fight and road traffic collision at 1.30am on Sunday.

It is believed that a car struck two people after mounting the pavement following a confrontation.

A man and woman, both in their 50s, were taken to hospital.

The woman remains in hospital with serious injuries while the man is in stable condition.

An investigation was launched by detectives from the Met’s North West CID. Four people have been arrested in connection with the incident, and they remain in police custody.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation or any witnesses yet to speak with police are asked to call 101, ref 541/12March. To remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers.