Four arrested in Denmark, Netherlands on suspicion of planning terror attacks
Three people were arrested in coordinated actions across Denmark and one person in the Netherlands on suspicion of plotting to carry out “an act of terror,” Danish police said Thursday.
Flemming Drejer, operative head of Denmark’s Security and Intelligence Service, known by its acronym PET, said that Denmark was not changing the terror threat level, which has been at “serious,” the second-highest level, since 2010.
He added that the case had “threads abroad” and “was related to criminal gangs,” singling out the banned gang Loyal to Familia.
In January 2020, a Danish court upheld a nationwide police ban on the gang, saying that the LTF should be dissolved as illegal under Denmark’s constitution.
The gang had been behind gang feuds, violence, robberies, extortion and drug sales in the Danish capital and “had used violence and illegal means to achieve its goal," the Copenhagen District Court said then. In September 2018, police in Denmark issued a temporary ban against the LTF and said anyone seen wearing its logo could face prosecution.
”Persons abroad have been charged," he said.
"It is a serious situation,” Drejer told a press conference, adding the arrests were “carried out in close collaboration with our foreign partners,” and said those arrested were part of “a network.”
(AP)
