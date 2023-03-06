Four Americans kidnapped after crossing into Mexico, U.S. Embassy says

·1 min read

(Reuters) - Four Americans were shot at by gunmen and then kidnapped in Mexico shortly after crossing the border, the U.S. Embassy in Mexico said in a statement.

The four unidentified Americans were in a white minivan with North Carolina license plates when they entered Matamoros, Tamaulipas, on Friday, the embassy said in a statement on Sunday seeking the public's help in identifying the alleged kidnappers.

The armed men allegedly fired on the passengers shortly after their vehicle crossed into Mexico and then herded them into another vehicle before fleeing the scene, the embassy said.

The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for the return of the victims and the arrest of those involved.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Chicago; editing by Susan Heavey and Jason Neely)

Latest Stories

  • A Hollywood man paid $550 to rape 2 teens. He just learned how much he’ll pay in freedom

    He thought he was paying for statutory rape on a 13-year-old and a 15-year-old.

  • Canadian man arrested after death of Dawson Creek, B.C., woman at Mexican resort

    A Canadian man is being held in connection with the death of a Dawson Creek, B.C., woman at a resort south of Cancun. Mexican prosecutors said the woman was found dead Friday at a hotel, but did not name the man or the hotel. The victim's family later confirmed that she was Kiara Agnew, 23, of Dawson Creek in northeast B.C. CBC News has reached out to police forces to confirm the suspect's identity. Prosecutors said the death occurred in the Mayan Riviera, the stretch of coast south of Cancun. L

  • Dozens Arrested Following 'Coordinated Attack' on Proposed Site of Atlanta Police Training Center

    At least 35 people were arrested following what the City of Atlanta Police Department called a “coordinated attack” at the proposed site of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center on Sunday, March 5.Footage from the City of Atlanta Police Department shows officers at the site in DeKalb County seeking cover as they fireworks explode around them.The police said a group of “violent agitators” carried out a “coordinated attack” on the site on Sunday.The force said the group “changed into black clothing, entered the construction area, and began throwing large rocks, bricks, Molotov cocktails, and fireworks at police officers.”At least 35 people were arrested, the force added.Local media reported that the unrest followed a week-long festival arranged by protesters opposing the construction of the center.Previous protests over the center in Atlanta have turned violent with multiple arrests made. Credit: City of Atlanta Police Department via Storyful

  • She complained to CBC Toronto about her living conditions. Now she's facing eviction

    A Toronto-area woman is facing an eviction hearing after she aired her concerns about her building's maintenance publicly to CBC Toronto. Last October, CBC News told the story of April Johnston and the complaints she and several of her neighbours had about their apartment complex on Rathburn Road East in Mississauga, west of Toronto. They spoke about routine repairs that they said were left undone for weeks or months at a time, piles of garbage and pests like mice and roaches. Just before Christ

  • Burglar breaking into basement met by barking dog, armed homeowner, Illinois cops say

    The homeowner woke up to hear his dog barking and something downstairs, police said.

  • From lethal injection to hangings— haunting photos show how the death penalty has evolved in America

    The use of the death penalty in the United States, including firing squad and lethal gas, dates back to colonial times.

  • RCMP online exploitation probe leads to arrests of three Africans in New Brunswick

    MONCTON, N.B. — Two men and a woman from western Africa are facing charges related to online exploitation after police in New Brunswick executed search warrants last week in Moncton and Dieppe. The three suspects, all from the Ivory Coast, were arrested March 2 in Moncton. Earlier that day, RCMP say they seized a number of electronic devices from two locations following a tip they received from a municipal police force southwest of Montreal. The Mounties say the arrests came after the RCMP inter

  • Knaus Berry Farm owner dies two weeks after son is accused of beating her inside home

    The business confirmed in an Instagram post that Rachel Grafe died Sunday at around 1:45 p.m.

  • Woman accused of killing ill husband released from jail

    A 76-year-old woman accused of fatally shooting her terminally ill husband in a Florida hospital was released on $150,000 bond Friday night. Ellen Gilland was initially charged with first-degree murder in January after police said she shot Jerry Gilland, 77, in a suicide pact that she claimed had been in the works for weeks.

  • How a New DOJ Memo Sets Up Two Potential Trump Indictments

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/ReutersWhen the Department of Justice took the position this week that former President Donald Trump acted improperly by urging his followers to attack Congress in 2021, prosecutors did more than open the door to a potential flood of civil lawsuits from police officers who were injured on Jan. 6.What they actually did, according to legal scholars, is lay the groundwork for a potential criminal indictment against Trump for inciting the insurre

  • ‘Honeytrap killers’ jailed after seducing victim then calling men to murder him

    ‘Honeytrap killers’ who seduced victim before calling men to murder him jailed after an investigation by Bedfordshire PoliceBedfordshire Police

  • Drug dealer caught with £55k cocaine haul avoids prison after blaming her partner

    Aaliyah Makanda was the 'custodian' of a huge drugs haul at her home in Birmingham, which she blamed her then boyfriend for bringing in.

  • Surrey parents pleading public for information on missing teen son

    Police and the parents of a missing 14-year-old boy from Surrey are asking the public to come forward with any information on his whereabouts. Joseph Chen's family is concerned for his health and well-being. They say it is out of character for Joseph to be out of touch this long. He was last seen at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday on the 16200 block of 88 Avenue in Surrey, according to a police release. The teenager is described as an Asian male approximately 5′6″ and weighing 123 lbs. He has shoulder len

  • Suspect killed, 3 arrested in killing of Philippine governor

    Police have killed one suspect and arrested three others in the brazen shootings that killed a central Philippine provincial governor and eight others, including poor villagers seeking aid from the political leader, officials said Sunday. The killing of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo at his home on Saturday by at least six men armed with assault rifles and wearing military-like camouflage uniforms and bullet-resistant vests was the deadliest in a series of attacks on politicians in recent weeks in the country. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. condemned the killing of Degamo, who backed him in the presidential election last year, and said his “government will not rest until we have brought the perpetrators of this dastardly and heinous crime to justice.”

  • B.C. woman killed in Mexico, man detained in suspected homicide

    VANCOUVER — A Canadian man is being detained in Mexico for the suspected homicide of a 23-year-old woman at a resort south of Cancun. The woman has been identified by family members as Kiara Agnew from Dawson Creek, B.C. Her family says on a GoFundMe page that Agnew went on what was supposed to be a "dream birthday vacation" to Mexico with her boyfriend, but that "turned into a nightmare" when relatives were notified of her death on Friday. Agnew's mother, Michele Levesque, later posted to Faceb

  • Authorities identified a Capitol rioter because he wore a bright red backpack with his last name embroidered on it

    Christopher Carnell's backpack, along with his friend's Pit Viper sunglasses, helped authorities identify them in videos from the Senate floor on January 6, 2021.

  • Man accused of murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel to stand trial

    Thomas Cashman, 34, denies the murder of Olivia, the attempted murder of Joseph Nee and the wounding with intent of Olivia’s mother Cheryl Korbel.

  • SIU investigating after man shot by police in Nepean

    Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a man was shot by police in Nepean Saturday night. In a media release Sunday afternoon, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said a 28-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after an exchange of gunfire between him and police officers. The SIU said Ottawa police got a call around 9:40 p.m. Saturday from someone who told them they were concerned about the man and that he had firearms. When officers arrived at the townhouses on Ga

  • John Oliver tells OJ Simpson why people want to know his thoughts on Alex Murdaugh trial

    ‘Last Week Tonight’ host pointed out why Simpson keeps being asked about the subject

  • Imran Khan’s house raided by police during attempted arrest

    Imran Khan's house was swarmed by police on Sunday as they attempted to arrest the former Pakistan prime minister.