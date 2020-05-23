Four-Alarm Fire Destroys Warehouse on San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf

A fire at San Francisco's Fisherman's Wharf on Pier 45 consumed a warehouse and threatened to damage other structures along the historic pier.

The four-alarm fire was first reported at 4:17 a.m. local time, and was contained to a section of Pier 45, CNN reported. The pier was fully evacuated, as were some nearby businesses, and the public was advised to steer clear of the area as firemen worked to control the fire.

The San Francisco Fire Department tweeted out updates as officials worked to contain the blaze. Officials told CNN that the fire caused a partial building collapse on the southern part of the pier before it spread to two other buildings.

Lt. Jonathan Baxter told a local news outlet that the situation "evolved rapidly" into a four-alarm fire, with 150 firefighters responding to the scene. One firefighter injured his hand but is expected to make a full recovery.

"To our knowledge ... nobody is supposed to be in the building and we are hoping ... that there is no victim," Baxter said.

Though the building is typically not occupied at night, homeless people have been seen in the building at night. Officials are working to determine if there were any people in the building at the time of the fire.

"That is something of grave concern, that is why we're actively trying to confirm if anybody saw anybody in this building," Baxter said.

SF Firefighters working at a 4th alarm #fire at Pier 45. All questions go to @SFFDPIO pic.twitter.com/LkwpvaAwcu — San Francisco Firefighters 798 (@SFFFLocal798) May 23, 2020

Good morning San Francisco. #SFFD units have been on scene at Pier 45 since 4am this morning working on a 4th alarm #fire. They will be here for a while. Please avoid the area #yoursffd pic.twitter.com/VsslRhCV0Q — San Francisco Firefighters 798 (@SFFFLocal798) May 23, 2020

During this fire at pier45, the SS Jeremiah O'Brien a Liberty ship built during World War II and named after the American Revolutionary War ship captain Jeremiah O'Brien was saved from burning. pic.twitter.com/ykhY3rKCex — Reyna Harvey (@ReynaHarveyB) May 23, 2020

Luckily, the S.S. Jeremiah O'Brien, a Liberty ship built during World War II, was saved from the blaze. The ship was one of the many that stormed the beaches of Normandy on D-Day.

In a statement on the S.S. Jeremiah O'Brien, National Liberty Ship Memorial Facebook page, the museum confirmed the historical ship "remains intact and doing well" and thanked the San Francisco Fire Department and fireboats for their "rapid response." Aside from some paint damage to the O'Brien, no other boats were damaged.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.