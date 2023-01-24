Four 13-year-old boys charged in swarming attack on 2 TTC workers on bus, police say

Toronto police have arrested and charged four boys with assault after an attack on two TTC workers on Monday. (Darek Zdzniecki/CBC - image credit)

Toronto police say they have arrested and charged four 13-year-old boys in connection with an alleged assault on two TTC employees on a bus in Scarborough this week.

In a news release on Tuesday, police said they identified the accused through "extensive investigation" and a review of TTC video surveillance. Two of the teens have been charged with one count of assault, while the other two have been charged with two counts of assault.

The alleged assaults happened on a bus on Kennedy Road near Merrian Road, south of Eglinton Avenue East, on Monday afternoon. Officers were called to the scene at about 3:35 p.m. Police have not identified the bus route.

According to Tuesday's release, there was a fight among a group of boys on board the bus.

"Two TTC employees who were on the bus were physically assaulted by the boys," police said.

The workers suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were treated at the scene. According to the TTC, a third worker, the bus driver, was traumatized by the attack.

The attackers fled the area on foot.

Const. Laura Brabant, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said on Tuesday that the fight started on the bus and ended up outside the transit vehicle.

On Monday, police said 10 to 15 young people assaulted the TTC workers in a swarming-style attack.

Brabant said she could not say whether there are any more suspects outstanding.

"The investigation remains ongoing," she said.

Police said the boys are due to appear in court at 1911 Eglinton Avenue E. on Tuesday, March 21 at 2 p.m.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the boys cannot be identified.

On Monday, TTC spokesperson Stuart Green said the two employees were on their way to Kennedy subway station when the attack happened.

"We have three TTC employees who were victimized by this attack today. It's an absolutely despicable act against our employees," he said.

The TTC could not be reached for comment on Tuesday, but said on Twitter: "Quick work by Toronto Police in laying charges in yesterday's assault of two TTC operators."

The Amalgamated Transit Union, Local 113, said in a news release on Monday that there must be accountability.

"Our members are disgusted with the repeated and escalated acts of violence against transit workers," Marvin Alfred, president of the local, said in the release.

"We will always advocate for our members, but we need support from the City of Toronto and the TTC too."

"These attacks leave long-term psychological impacts that remain with our members much after their physical wounds have healed," the release said.

"It's getting out of hand and public transit needs to be safe again for our workers and passengers."