Four in 10 Scottish voters think Nicola Sturgeon should quit after trans rapist scandal

Four in 10 voters in Scotland think Nicola Sturgeon should resign immediately, according to a new poll, in a damning verdict on her handling of the trans rapist scandal and her self-identification gender laws.

The Panelbase survey, for The Sunday Times, found 42 per cent of respondents thought the First Minister should quit now. Forty-five per cent said she should remain until the 2026 Holyrood election, and 13 per cent said they did not know.

Seventy-six per cent of those who expressed a view believed that women’s safe spaces, such as hospital wards and changing rooms, would be jeopardised by Ms Sturgeon’s plans to allow people to self-identify their legal gender.

However, 69 per cent said they did not know who should succeed Ms Sturgeon. The most popular choice was Kate Forbes, the finance secretary – but she was named by only seven per cent.

Among other candidates mooted to replace the First Minister, John Swinney, her deputy, achieved six per cent support and Angus Robertson, the constitution secretary, five per cent. Stephen Flynn, the SNP Westminster leader, and Mairi McAllan, the Scottish environment minister, both attracted three per cent.

The poll found that 15 per cent of SNP voters at the 2019 general election said they wanted Ms Sturgeon to resign, along with 19 per cent who backed Scottish independence in the 2014 referendum.

The survey of 1,415 voters in Scotland was carried out in the past week as the fallout from trans rapist Isla Bryson initially being sent to a women’s prison continued to rock Ms Sturgeon’s government.

Bryson was convicted of two rapes last month, which were committed when the sex offender was using the name Adam Graham. Bryson only started to transition after appearing in court on rape charges.

Court chiefs had wanted to send Bryson to Glasgow’s men-only Barlinnie prison but the rapist was instead diverted to Cornton Vale women’s jail after being convicted.

Bryson’s mother said she was “disgusted and heartbroken” that Bryson was a rapist and did not “see how he can go to a women's prison”. Janet Bryson also told The Sunday Mail that her child had given no indication of being transgender while growing up.

SPS guidance at the time Bryson was imprisoned stated that trans criminals should be sent to the prison that matches the self-identified gender that they were living in prior to conviction.

The furore came shortly after the UK Government blocked Ms Sturgeon’s Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill over concerns that its self-ID model undermined UK-wide protections for women. She has threatened to go to court to get the veto overturned.

The poll was published amid increasing speculation about Ms Sturgeon’s future. There are widespread predictions that she will stand down after next year’s general election, which she wants to use as a “de facto” Scottish independence referendum.

One SNP insider told the Sunday Times that she has “plenty left in the tank”, but Ms Forbes, who has been highly sceptical of the gender reforms, feels “refreshed and ready for the challenges ahead” ahead of her return from maternity leave in April.

One of the Scottish finance secretary's confidants said: “There is no vacancy – the First Minister is incredibly popular and is a huge asset to the SNP cause. Any future contest is a good way off.” But he added that Ms Forbes had not ruled out standing and had “thought very carefully about the future”.