Four in 10 deaths registered in week ending January 15 involved Covid – ONS
Coronavirus accounted for four in 10 deaths registered in England and Wales in the week ending January 15 – the highest proportion recorded during the pandemic, figures show.
There were 7,245 deaths registered where “novel coronavirus” was mentioned on the death certificate in England and Wales, the Office for National Statistics (ONS said).
This is a 19.6% rise from the previous week, when 6,057 deaths were registered.
It is also the third highest weekly number recorded during the pandemic and at 40.2%, the week with the highest proportion of deaths involving Covid-19 recorded so far.
The provisional number of deaths registered in England and Wales in the week ending 15 January 2021 (Week 2) was 18,042.
The number of deaths involving Covid-19 in care homes continued to rise, with 1,271 deaths in care homes registered in the week ending January 15.
This is up 32.3% from 960 the previous week.
Overall, there were 1,719 deaths of care home residents involving coronavirus either in the home, at hospital or another location, up 25.4% from the previous seven days.
Separate Care Quality Commission data shows it was notified of 2,314 deaths of care home residents in the week ending January 22.
This is a rise of 32% from the 1,752 notifications it received in the week ending January 15.
The Independent Care Group, which represents providers in York and North Yorkshire, said the figures make “grim reading” and demonstrate the need to avoid complacency.
Chairman Mike Padgham said: “Yes, we now have vaccines, and the Government is to be congratulated on the speed at which it is protecting the vulnerable.
“But Covid-19 is not beaten yet and we must remain cautious and, on our guard, observing all the guidance and keeping everyone in care settings – care and nursing homes and those receiving care in their own homes – as safe as we can, alongside those who are caring for them.
“The news that carers are going to be supplied with lateral flow tests they can do at home is another positive step and will hopefully have an impact and help protect carers who are selflessly looking after others.”
So far nearly 116,000 deaths involving Covid-19 have now occurred in the UK, the figures show.
A total of 108,084 deaths have so far been registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, according to the latest reports from the UK’s statistics agencies.
This includes 98,450 deaths in England and Wales up to January 15, which were confirmed by the ONS on Tuesday.
Since these statistics were compiled, a further 7,162 deaths have occurred in England, plus 176 in Scotland, 203 in Wales and 157 in Northern Ireland, according to additional data published on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.
Together, these totals mean that so far 115,782 deaths involving Covid-19 have taken place in the UK.