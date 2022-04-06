The Founders Law is a Firm that Treats Clients as More than Just a Case Number

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2022 / Florida-based law firm, The Founders Law provides personal injury legal services to clients to help them recover from injuries and get justice in the face of negligence. As an organization that works to improve lives inside of the courtroom and beyond, the firm has been recognized by Million Dollar Advocates, Multi-Million Dollar Advocates, and the Super Lawyers Awards.

"We focus on treating clients like people, not like transactions," says founder and civil trial attorney, Robert Dominguez. "With so many law practices, clients can come away feeling neglected or like they are being used for a paycheck, and we strive to provide an experience far superior to this. We take the time to understand each individual's personal story and needs in order to curate a case that will achieve compensation."

With a track record of handling cases regarding car accidents, insurance claims, medical malpractice, slip-and-fall accidents, and wrongful death accidents, the team at The Founders Law is equipped to handle any situation they are faced with, backed by years of expertise and knowledge. They are known for making clients feel at home and understood, as their attention to detail acknowledges every element of a client's story.

"Outside of the courtroom, we try to continue helping the community. We are currently working toward goals to start up a charity where we will be able to help less fortunate children in the community become young professionals by paying for supplies and schooling that they may not have access to."

Growing at a rapid rate-nearly doubling every year-The Founders Law has established itself as a trustworthy organization that people can turn to in times of crisis.

The Founders Law provides personal injury legal services to clients to help them recover from injuries and get justice in the face of negligence. To learn more about The Founders Law, visit their website: https://www.thefounderslaw.com/. Or follow them on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/youraccidentattorney/

