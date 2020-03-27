The Founders Of Cherry Picks Want Us To Think Beyond Rotten Tomatoes

Co-founded by Miranda Bailey and Rebecca Odes, CherryPicks is the best place to find out what women are thinking about movies and more. We highlight reviews and write original stories exclusively from female and non-binary writers. Want to see what we’re talking about? Sign up for our newsletter here and follow us on social media at @thecherrypicks!

Miranda Bailey is a producer, director, actor, and CEO of the production company Cold Iron Pictures and CEO of distributor The Film Arcade. She is known for creating critically acclaimed independent films such as The Squid and the Whale, The Diary of a Teenage Girl, Swiss Army Man, and Being Frank.

Here’s what makes her feel powerful…



I feel most powerful when…



I’m in a jumpsuit.



Power to me means…



The ability to be kind even when someone is a butthead.



What do you do when you feel powerless?



Hang out with my children. They always make me feel better and realise none of us really know what the hell is going on.



What’s your power anthem?



Katy Perry’s “Roar”



Who’s your power icon?



Mother Teresa



What do you wear when you want to feel powerful?



Ha! A jumpsuit!

















































Rebecca Odes is an author, illustrator, and producer who co-founded GURL.COM, the first major online destination for teenage girls, and later partnered with Transparent creator Jill Soloway to create WIFEY.TV, a media platform by and for women and gender non-conforming people.

Here’s what makes her feel powerful…

I feel most powerful when…

I’m in the flow and making things. Creativity and connection are really crucial parts of my sense of self. I’m at my strongest when I am tapping into that energy and building from it.

Power to me means…

Being authentic and real; not trying to meet other people’s expectations or impersonate somebody else’s ideal. Listening to your own voice and moving from that place first and foremost.

What do you do when you feel powerless?

Paint, draw, write, play guitar with the distortion turned way up. Moving always helps — anything from walking, to a free-form dance freak out situation. If I’m feeling really rough, I’ll get on the rowing machine and blast speed metal.

What’s your power anthem?

“I Feel Love” by Donna Summer. Because: love. Also because: that bass line.

Who’s your power icon?

I don’t believe in human icons.

What do you wear when you want to feel powerful?

I used to be into statement clothes that defined me as a certain kind of person, but now I just want to wear clothes that look good and feel good and won’t distract me from more important things. I bought the same Ozma of California jumpsuit in four different colours and it’s kinda my uniform at this point. (with boots, and a motorcycle jacket)

