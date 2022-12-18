Founder Kenneth Dichter Just Bought 3.1% More Shares In Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP)

Potential Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) shareholders may wish to note that the Founder, Kenneth Dichter, recently bought US$456k worth of stock, paying US$1.14 for each share. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 3.1%.

Wheels Up Experience Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Kenneth Dichter was the biggest purchase of Wheels Up Experience shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$1.12. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Kenneth Dichter was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Insider Ownership Of Wheels Up Experience

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 8.0% of Wheels Up Experience shares, worth about US$22m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Wheels Up Experience Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Wheels Up Experience we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Wheels Up Experience you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

