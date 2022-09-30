Founder of Go Ads, Nicholas Kohlschreiber, on the Connection Between Advertising and Technology

·3 min read
SANTA ANA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 30, 2022 / Marketing and digital technology have a close and important relationship. This connection started since the earliest days of digital era. As a renowned entrepreneur and founder of the California-based innovative media company, Go Ads, Nicholas Kohlschreiber highlights that a deep transformation of promotion methods has been underway for about a decade. This was due to consumers spending an ever-increasing amount of time on their smartphones, tablets, and laptops. This has created a challenge for brands as they seek to connect with customers on all these devices in real time while also developing advertising campaigns that are effective across social media, display advertising, and e-commerce.

Sweeping technological advances and the extensive reach of social media have permanently altered the nature of marketing as a whole, a sentiment The Guardian contributor David Benady shared back in 2014 prior to a panel discussion with industry experts. "Real-time conversations brands have with people as they interact with websites and mobile apps has changed the nature of marketing," Benady wrote. "The modern-day marketing department needs to combine the creative side of the discipline - using powerful narratives to tap into people's wishes and aspirations - with the technical side of data, digital engineering, and analytics." The potential reach of an advertising campaign has also broadened. Facebook, YouTube, online news websites, and integrated mobile apps allow powerful ideas to quickly spread and exert influence in the span of a single day. "If you come up with that nugget of an idea, you've now got such reach that you can expand that and get tremendous coverage just from a little niche idea," Mark Singleton, head of marketing at betting brand Paddy Power, commented at the time.

Much has changed since that industry forum, and it has been in a positive direction for the relationship between marketing and technology, says Nicholas Kohlschreiber. Various technological tools are enabling modern marketers to deliver a highly personalized customer experience, often through insightful analytics that provide a more targeted audience. As the number of tools and options continues to grow briskly, marketers are faced with increasingly complicated decisions while making choices about their strategy. Nicholas Kohlschreiber encourages them to carefully weigh the numerous options available and focus on methods that best align with their brand while offering the highest level of direct access to their targeted consumer base. He also advises companies to constantly reevaluate their strategies in light of emerging entities that may ensure even higher degrees of innovative and strategic advertising. By continuing to embrace technological progress, marketing experts can stay ahead of the latest trends, adapting to changes while achieving optimal results.

About Go Ads:

California-based, Go Ads is an internet marketing company specializing in the organic proliferation of new businesses through creative marketing solutions. The company was founded by Nicholas Kohlschreiber, an enthusiast for originality and innovation, who began his career driving traffic for mom and pop shops for their local SEO while leaving school on a soccer scholarship. Kohlschreiber has grown his firm to oversee 800 employees in three different countries and tens of thousands of clients, while seeking to strengthen the connections to the modern communication platforms, including online, multimedia-driven business development.

