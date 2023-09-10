Foundations for autumn: 10 of the best

Photograph: People Images/Getty Images

Years ago I wrote a piece about the shelf life of makeup. Foundation has impressive longevity. If you keep it in a cool environment (a fridge is extreme, but each to their own), out of direct sunlight (in front of a window is an absolute no no) and with its lid on so it is not constantly exposed to the air, your foundation can last up to two years. In theory. But in reality, if you start a foundation, leave it for a few months and then go back to the half-used product, it’s a bit like going back to an ex – it’s never quite the same and it rarely ends well. The key to your foundation looking consistently fresh is to find one that compels you to use it regularly, so that it’s never left dormant for any length of time. With the new wave of foundations available, you’ll have no trouble achieving this, because once you’ve experienced their skin-boosting capabilities, you’ll relish any opportunity to use them. Unlike their thick, mask-like predecessors, this new gen of foundations – liquids, solids and powders – gives great coverage without feeling like a cover-up. Instead, their sublime serum and lightweight finish – which all come in a myriad of shades – feel heavenly, not heavy, on the face. The result is that it looks like your skin but (significantly) better. Yes, you’ll need to replace it a few times before its two-year deadline, but I’d argue it’s a price worth paying.

1. Kosas Revealer Skin-Improving Foundation SPF25 £35, sephora.co.uk

2. MAC Studio Radiance Serum-Powered Foundation £39, maccosmetics.co.uk

3. Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop Blur + Smooth Tint Stick £28, fentybeauty.com

4. Prada Reveal Skin Optimizing Foundation £50, prada.com

5. Haus Labs Triclone Skin Tech Foundation £42, hauslabs.com

6. Suqqu The Foundation £75, harrods.com

7. Shiseido Revitalessence Skin Glow Foundation £49, shiseido.com

8. Ilia True Skin Serum Foundation £50, naturisimo.com

9. Guerlain Terracotta Le Teint £47, johnlewis.com

10. Laura Mercier Real Flawless Luminous Perfecting Pressed Powder £36.50, lauramercier.co.uk

Follow Funmi on Twitter @FunmiFetto