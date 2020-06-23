‘Foundation’ Trailer: Apple Reveals Spacefaring First Look at Isaac Asimov Sci-Fi Series

Click here to read the full article.

Apple TV+ is getting a space epic. The streaming service has unveiled a new teaser for “Foundation,” its upcoming TV series adaption of Isaac Asimov’s influential sci-fi book series of the same name.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The teaser video, which was released during Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference 2020, suggests that the upcoming show will boast all sorts of visual splendor — including menacing aliens and stunning vistas. Per Apple, “Foundation” will follow a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire. “Foundation” is slated to premiere on Apple TV+ sometime in 2021.

More from IndieWire

“Foundation” stars SAG Award winner and Emmy nominee Jared Harris as Hari Seldon; Lee Pace as Brother Day; Lou Llobell as Gaal; Leah Harvey as Salvor; Laura Birn as Demerzel; Terrence Mann as Brother Dusk; and Cassian Bilton as Brother Dawn. The series is executive-produced by Robyn Asimov, David S. Goyer, Josh Friedman, Cameron Welsh, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Marcy Ross. The series is produced by Skydance Television.

Asimov’s sci-fi book franchise kicked off with “Foundation,” which was followed by six additional books throughout the years. Though entities such as New Line Cinema and HBO have attempted to create film or TV adaptions of the novels over the years, none of those efforts has come successfully to fruition.

“Foundation” won’t mark Apple TV+’s first sci-fi series. “For All Mankind” premiered on Apple TV+ when the streaming service launched last November and centered on an alternate history where the planet’s space race never ended. “For All Mankind” Season 1 received mixed reviews from critics, including IndieWire’s Steve Greene, who gave the series a C grade in his review. The show has been renewed for a second season.

Story continues

Apple TV+ is continuing to bulk up its content slate as Apple moves to position its new streaming service to compete in a crowded field. The Cupertino tech company made waves earlier this month when it revealed that Apple would premiere the Tom Hanks-led “Greyhound” on the streaming service in July. The streaming service recently forayed into animated content with “Central Park,” a musical sitcom created by Loren Bouchard, Nora Smith, and Josh Gad.

Check out the teaser trailer for “Foundation” below.

Best of IndieWire

Sign up for Indiewire's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.