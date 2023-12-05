‘Foundation’ Renewed For Season 3 At Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has renewed its epic saga Foundation for a third season.

“I’m thrilled Apple has given us the opportunity to continue chronicling Asimov’s pioneering galactic saga. This time, the stakes for Foundation and Empire are even higher as the Mule takes center stage, along with fan-favorites Bayta,Toran, Ebling, and Magnifico Giganticus,” said showrunner and executive producer David S. Goyer.

