‘Foundation’ Renewed For Season 3 At Apple TV+
Apple TV+ has renewed its epic saga Foundation for a third season.
“I’m thrilled Apple has given us the opportunity to continue chronicling Asimov’s pioneering galactic saga. This time, the stakes for Foundation and Empire are even higher as the Mule takes center stage, along with fan-favorites Bayta,Toran, Ebling, and Magnifico Giganticus,” said showrunner and executive producer David S. Goyer.
More from Deadline
Apple Revenue Eased Again Last Quarter As Rising Services & IPhone Sales Couldn't Offset Dips Elsewhere
'Killers Of The Flower Moon' Intermission Imposed By Handful Of Theaters Spurs Intervention
Kiefer Sutherland To Narrate John Lennon Doc 'Murder Without A Trial' For Apple TV+
MORE TO COME
Best of Deadline
Colman Domingo To Receive Palm Springs Film Festival's Spotlight Award, Actor
2023 Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.