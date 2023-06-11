My Foundation Looked Nearly Perfect After 10 Hours Thanks to the Smoothing Moisturizer I Use as a Primer

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

I’ve never had much luck with primers until I discovered this product.

Bigger Than Beauty Skincare / InStyle

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

I’ve never had much luck with makeup primers. My skin changes by the season, and this time of year, it’s overly dry (and peeling thanks to more time in the sun) in some places, while other parts, like my nose, are oily, and my pores are enlarged. For me and my combination skin, most primers feel too greasy or are uncomfortably sticky and make my skin look patchy after I apply my foundation.

But after I had the opportunity to test Thrive Causemetic’s new skincare line, Bigger Than Beauty (which was released in April of this year), I finally found a primer that works — and it’s actually a moisturizer. After integrating it into my skincare routine, I was floored by the Defying Gravity Deep Hydration Moisturizer and how incredibly well my makeup held up throughout the day. In fact, the first time I tried it as a primer, my makeup stayed put for over 10 hours with little to no touchups needed. It’s not slippery like a typical moisturizer and has just a touch of tackiness to it, making it easier for makeup to adhere without leaving my skin feeling sticky.

Thrive Causemetics

Shop now: $49; thrivecausemetics.com

Since the formula is thicker than the average facial moisturizer, you only need a small, pea-sized amount, and a little goes a long way. It also works well in tandem with the brand’s Liquid Brilliance Super Serum and the Defying Gravity Eye Lifting Cream. I use all three as an entire skincare regimen, and I’m obsessed with how youthful and hydrated my skin looks.

As far as the ingredients (which are all vegan) go, the moisturizer features a special barrier restore complex that’s rich in antioxidants to lock in hydration and give skin a glowy finish. There’s sea buckthorn fruit oil for a smooth appearance — which also helps any makeup layered on top apply like a dream — and artemisia abrotanum extract, a botanical that the brand claims plumps skin and improves elasticity and firmness. I definitely found my skin to be bouncier after using it, and a shopper in their 40’s agreed, saying, “I’m 45, almost 46, and I’ve finally found the best moisturizer for my aging face.”

Another shopper who deals with eczema saw a great improvement to their overall complexion and mentioned their skin “feels better than it has in years,” and added that all of their “dry patches on [their] cheeks have gone away.”

For your own primer-moisturizer hybrid, head over to Thrive Causemetics to shop the Defying Gravity Deep Hydration Moisturizer and explore more of the brand’s new Bigger Than Beauty skincare line.

Thrive Causemetics

Shop now: $59; thrivecausemetics.com

Thrive Causemetics

Shop now: $46; thrivecausemetics.com



For more InStyle news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on InStyle.