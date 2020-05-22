Foundation Auto Acquires New Gems In Fairfield, Texas

HOUSTON, May 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Foundation Automotive, announces the acquisition of the Freestone Auto Group in Fairfield, Texas. Foundation will leverage Freestone's local roots to expand their Central Texas footprint. Freestone has a long-standing, and award-winning history for selling the domestic brands of Ford, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, RAM, Chevrolet and custom commercial trucks.

"We pleased to welcome the Freestone team to our organization." stated Chuck Kramer, Chief Operating Officer. "This acquisition will extend our reach on the I-45 North corridor between the cities of Houston and Dallas."

"Moreover, we are happy that Stacy Dodd will be staying on in her leadership role of Freestone." said Kevin Kutschinski, CEO & President of Foundation. "Stacy has been integral to the success of Freestone and the community in the past."

Stacy Dodd, Dealer Partner, adds, "The future of Freestone is bright and we appreciate the teamwork displayed throughout the merger processes. Additionally, we look forward to offering more to our customers, employees, and the community with Foundation's additional resources and synergies."



Stacy Dodd, a graduate of Texas A&M University, purchased the Chevrolet dealership in 2001. Enjoying the automotive industry, she then bought the Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram store in 2011 and then acquired Ford in 2018.



Uniquely, Freestone also offers custom commercial work truck solutions through The Service Truck Depot. The Depot is a one-of-a-kind, one-stop shop that fills custom orders with little to no lead time. They deliver nationally. No other competitor does what they do. Their motto is "We are not general, we are custom."

Under the leadership of Danny Burnett, the Depot thrives. Danny comes from vast construction and heavy equipment experience. His expertise, and product knowledge make him perfect for leading innovation and driving results.

The Depot's arsenal of product brands include GRACO, COX, Palinger Beds and Cranes, and Miller. Their prices for a high-quality name brands are lower than generic brands of lesser quality. The Depot also has its own brand of a mobile oil system called The Big Slick Custom Lube Skid. Find them online at www.ServiceTruckDepot.com.

ABOUT FOUNDATION AUTO CORP.

Foundation Auto is a growing international group with locations in Canada and the US. The Foundation team is comprised of an all-star executive management team with the perfect mix of operations specialists and analytical professionals. Their vision is to be the North American benchmark for top-tier automotive solutions and a company of trust, excellence, and innovation for their customers and employees. Learn more online at www.FoundationAuto.com

