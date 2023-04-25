We found the tastiest early Way Day 2023 kitchen deals on Samsung, Keurig and Lodge at Wayfair

Get early savings with these Way Day kitchen deals available now.

Way Day 2023 starts tomorrow! Through Thursday, April 27, shoppers will get access to top-rated essentials at rock-bottom prices. These deals include baking tools, cleaning appliances and everything else you need to make your kitchen the best it can be. Run, don't walk, to these amazing early Way Day kitchen deals available right now.

Shop early Way Day kitchen deals

The home shopping outlet is known for great prices and even-better selections, and its collection of kitchen deals is no exception. From dinnerware sets to pantry organization essentials, these Wayfair kitchen deals will let you save big ahead of the busy spring season. Keep scrolling to get prepped for all your upcoming feasts.

Featured Wayfair kitchen deals

GE 4.8-Cubic-Foot Freestanding Gas Range

Cook smart with this GE freestanding gas range on sale at Wayfair right now.

Prepare your next main course the right way with this GE freestanding gas range. Typically listed for $729, you can get the 4.8-cubic-foot gas appliance for $597 thanks to a $132 price cut. GE says this range oven has a spacious inner capacity for your next roast along with slightly elevated stove grates for a safe frying experience. Its classic temperature knobs also make for solid heat control while cooking.

$597 at Wayfair (Save $132)

GreenPan 10-Piece Padova Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set

Cook in style with this collection of GreenPan pots and pans on sale at Wayfair right now.

If you need the right cooking supplies for your kitchen, the GreenPan Padova cookware set is a great place to start. Normally priced at $429.99, this 10-piece collection of hard-anodized nonstick pots and pans is now available for a whopping 51% off at $208.76. GreenPan says the Padova collection comes with a stockpot, two saucepans, two frying pans and one saute pan, plus four lids. All the pots and pans are made with Thermolon ceramic nonstick coating for better heat conduction and long-lasting durability.

$208.76 at Wayfair (Save $221.23)

Kitchen appliance deals at Wayfair

Get all the kitchen essentials you need with these Wayfair appliance deals.

Shop Wayfair kitchen appliance deals

Cookware deals at Wayfair

These Wayfair deals on cookware help make home cooking easier.

Shop Wayfair cookware deals

Bakeware deals at Wayfair

Make your favorite treats with these Wayfair deals on bakeware.

Shop Wayfair bakeware deals

Kitchen storage and tableware deals at Wayfair

Add special style touches to your kitchen with these Wayfair deals.

Shop Wayfair kitchen storage deals

Shop Wayfair tableware deals

What is Wayfair's Way Day?

Way Day is Wayfair's biggest sales event of the year. The annual two-day shopping event sees incredible discounts—often as much as 80% off—across all categories, including furniture, kitchen essentials, bedding, bath products, home décor and so much more. This Black Friday-level sale offers some of the lowest prices of the year on tons of customer-favorite products. Whatever it is you're shopping for, you're guaranteed to find it during Way Day 2023 and there are tons of already-live deals you can shop for right now at Wayfair.

When is Way Day 2023?

Wayfair's annual Way Day sales event starts tomorrow, April 26 and runs through Thursday, April 27, which means it's time to get ahead of the shopping rush and shop the best early deals on home essentials. Whether you want to transform your backyard into a relaxing oasis, brighten up your interiors with some seasonal décor or whip up restaurant-quality meals at home with new kitchen appliances, these early Way Day 2023 Wayfair deals have all your shopping needs covered. Be sure to bookmark this page to stay on top of all the latest Way Day 2023 kitchen deals.

How long will Wayfair's Way Day 2023 sale last?

Historically, Way Day sales have lasted for just 48 hours. That means, you only have two days to scoop up the savings. While the sale is short, it is certainly sweet. The massive markdowns easily make up for the sale's duration. We'll be hunting for all the best Way Day 2023 deals to help you snag the best sales, and fast.

What are the best Way Day 2023 kitchen deals?

While Wayfair has yet to release details on specific Way Day 2022 deals, based on previous Way Day offerings, we expect to see a slew of sales across all cooking categories. Right now, you can shop early Way Day 2023 markdowns on kitchen appliances, cookware and more.

Right now, you'll find some of the top-rated appliances from major brands like Samsung and GE at prices that won't burn your budget. If you just need some pots and pans that'll prep your favorite meals without breaking down quickly, Wayfair has pieces that are durable and stylish.

Should I shop Way Day 2023 kitchen deals at Wayfair?

If you're in the market for cooking essentials, it doesn't get much better than Wayfair's Way Day sale. Whether you're a master chef or are just starting to make your own meals, the Way Day sale is one of the best opportunities to do just that on a solid budget.

Shop Wayfair early Way Day kitchen deals

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Way Day 2023 sale: Shop Wayfair kitchen deals on Samsung, Keurig and Lodge