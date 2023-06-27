We found a sparkly early Amazon Prime Day deal on a professional LED teeth whitening kit

Amazon Prime deal: Save on a DrDent LED teeth whitening kit for summer.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

If you have a stack of summer wedding invites stuck to your fridge that you'd like to make an especially bright entrance at, a whiter smile could be the perfect solution. Lucky for you, we found an early Amazon Prime Day deal on a DrDent Professional LED Teeth Whitening Kit to help you get a sparkly grin in just one week. Ringing up at $26.99 after you click the 10% on-page coupon, this LED whitening kit comes with over 11,000 reviews and a 30-day money back guarantee if you aren’t glowing over your results.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

$26.99 at Amazon (Save $3)

➤Amazon Prime Day tech deals: Upgrade and save with the best early Amazon Prime Day tech deals from Apple, JBL and GoPro

Amazon deal: DrDent Professional LED Teeth Whitening Kit

Professional teeth whitening treatments are expensive and time consuming. Instead of spending too much money and making several visits to your dentist, opt for the DrDent Professional LED Teeth Whitening Kit. The cutting-edge 32 LED technology and strong peroxide formula works to transform your teeth up to eight shades lighter in just one week. The simple, enamel-safe kit is designed to minimize discomfort for sensitive teeth and deliver serious results. Your kit will include three whitening gel pens, 32 blue LED lights, remineralization gel, a shade guide and an instruction manual. You’ll have supplies for at least 30 whitening sessions.

Here's the deal: Subscribe to our Perks and Rec newsletter for daily savings on all the things you want and need.

How do you use the DrDent Professional LED Teeth Whitening Kit?

First, apply the whitening gel to your upper and bottom teeth. Then, place the LED device into your mouth and press the button. Wait 16 minutes and rinse your mouth with water. Finally, apply the remineralization gel to your upper and bottom teeth and wait four minutes to help support enamel restoration. Rinse with water one last time and you’re done!

➤Rare deal: Get a Reviewed-approved iPad for under $250 with this early Amazon Prime Day deal

If you're looking to score a sparkling smile for summer 2023, this early Amazon Prime Day deal on a DrDent LED teeth whitening kit could be exactly what you need. Shop the savings today.

Shop DrDent Professional LED Teeth Whitening Kit at Amazon

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon Prime deal: Save on a DrDent LED teeth whitening kit for summer