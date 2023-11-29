Found Recap: Flashbacks Reveal Sir’s Troubled Past — Did He Kill [Spoiler]?

Gabi’s dark secrets are taking its toll.

In Tuesday’s episode of Found, the embattled vigilante was jolted from her nap by a nightmare in which Trent arrested her and Sir then killed Lacey right in front of her. Sick, restless and riddled with guilt, a coughing Gabi looked up the penalties for kidnapping before writing out her confession.

Elsewhere, Margaret (Kelli Williams) underwent therapy to unpack the trauma of her son Jamie’s disappearance 13 years ago. Since then, she’d been obsessed with finding him and spent every night at the bus station where he was last seen, causing a rift with her daughter Taylor. She even turned down an invitation to visit Taylor at college because that would take her away from the station for a few days. Although Margaret wanted to mend their relationship, she refused to acknowledge that continually waiting for Jamie in that same spot was holding her back. It was time to let go.

The team then assembled for a new case: an influencer named Melissa who’d been taken hostage for a $2 million ransom. The kidnappers wanted no cops or media, and Gabi brokered a deal for Melissa’s release.

Shanola Hampton in Found

With Trent still suspended, his boss, Captain Mallory, offered to make the Internal Affairs investigation disappear if he betrayed Gabi by letting police in on the case. Refusing to backstab his close friend, Trent immediately gave Gabi the heads up that the cops were aware of the kidnapping. Meanwhile, Gabi admitted she needed to talk to him about something, and we’re pretty sure it has to do with that notepad concession.

Much like everything else in Gabi’s life, the money drop didn’t go as planned. The masked assailant greeted her with a gun pointed at her head and then retreated when cops interrupted their exchange. To make matters worse, the press got wind of the failed drop and, as Zeke pointed out, the “headlines are definitely not in Gabi’s favor.”

Let’s not forget about Sir, who was also ill in the basement and had begun hallucinating not-so-happy childhood memories. Those flashbacks revealed Sir’s severe mommy issues, stemming from an emotionally abusive mother who denied him dinner as punishment (which he would later use on a teenaged Gabi).

Sir found kindness in his neighbor, an older Black woman who fed him, taught him manners and suggested Bible passages to read. She gave him the Sir moniker — his real name is Hugh Evans — as well as a journal to create his own world. That explains why Sir was so insistent on creating a new life during those flashbacks with young Gabi, urging her to choose a different name. He was building his own world with her.

In the end, Melissa’s business partner and assistant were behind the kidnapping. However, Gabi realized she caught on too late when she found Melissa dead by accidental asphyxiation due to the bag kept over her head. In a press conference, Captain Mallory zeroed in on Melissa’s death as a clear example of why one should go to the cops instead of vigilantes.

Lacey again confronted Gabi about the basement, demanding to know what was down there. Gabi vaguely described it as the place she goes to in her mind where she becomes “what we hunt” to help bring people home. The little that she revealed was enough to spark concern for her mental wellbeing while also keeping her big secret under wraps, even if it was destroying her internally.

We then learned that Gabi kept a shrine for those she couldn’t save in a small space at the top of the basement stairs. After lighting a candle, she added Melissa’s picture to the wall.

Gabi blamed Sir for Melissa’s death, noting that if she wasn’t distracted keeping him alive while he was sick, she could have found their victim sooner and saved her life. Gabi’s firm strut upstairs transitioned to another vision of Sir’s angry mother marching down the steps to berate the teenager for calling her a whore in his journal. And when his mom spat that no one would ever love him, he white-knuckled a large knife while staring her down. Did he kill his mother?

On a lighter note, Margaret finally realized she was stopping her own progression and asked for help. Plus, Tony — the teenager from a previous human trafficking case — woke from his coma.

How did you feel about this week’s episode of Found? Do you think Sir’s mother was his first vicim?

