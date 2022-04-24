I found the prettiest wrap dress hiding in Anthropologie’s sale section for under $100

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

As a shopping editor, I come across many great sales, but one deal I simply can’t pass up this week is a gorgeous, majorly discounted dress I stumbled upon in Anthropologie’s sale section.

Anthropologie’s Ruffle-Sleeve Printed-Wrap Maxi Dress normally retails for $170 but is currently on sale for just $99.95, saving you $70! Complete with a ruffled neckline, tiered hem and subtle cutouts in the back, this dress is a total summertime staple.

This flowy dress stood out to me for a few reasons (besides the massive price drop), but it mainly caught my eye because of its wrap style. I gravitate toward wrap dresses because of how adjustable they are. You can easily tie the dress’s tie closure tighter for a more fitted look, or you can loosen it up a bit for a sexier feel. Wrap dresses are also a favorite of mine because of how great they look on every body type — they are ridiculously flattering!

This dress also has so many sweet details, from its V-cut in the back to its overlapping skirt. Available in both a brown motif print and a solid green shade, this dress is made of viscose, so it has a sleek look without being as delicate or wrinkle-friendly as traditional silk.

Luckily for shoppers, the dress is still in stock in all sizes XXS through 3X in the brown pattern and in all sizes, except for 1X, in the green shade. You can snag this design in petite sizes, too.

Perfect for a summer wedding, birthday dinner, engagement party or baby shower, this wrap dress is sure to stand out on any occasion. Snag it for yourself while it’s on sale at Anthropologie!

