I did some digging and found Nordstrom's super secret Alo sale section

It's no secret that quality workout gear and athleisure can run pretty pricey these days. So, if you've been eyeing top-quality brands like Alo Yoga forever but just couldn't justify the price, you need to head over to Nordstrom.

Alo Yoga is currently having a super secret, super low-key sale on certain gear like leggings, shorts, tanks and more at Nordstrom. Some markdowns are even as high as 57%. These rare markdowns are a huge deal, considering the brand's popular leggings usually retail for over $100.

Nordstrom Rack also has great markdowns on Alo Yoga if you want to check them out here. Still, the Nordstrom markdowns are better, and there's a variety of sizing and colors left — but we don't know for how much longer!

Scroll down to shop the Alo Yoga sale at Nordstrom, and prepare for your new leggings to feel like butter on your skin.

The incredibly popular Alo Airlift High Waist Leggings come in seven different colors, but the stunning Woodrose happens to be on sale right now! According to Nordstrom shoppers, they're wildly comfortable and super soft "but still hold you in" while you're moving your body.

I really can't get enough of the Woodrose color. Basically, shoppers are obsessed with this sports bra/tank hybrid — and they want you to know that it passes the boob sweat test (IYKYK).

I guarantee you need to update your hoodie collection. This classic black one is so freaking soft and is purposefully roomy if you want to layer up underneath.

Unlike most moto leggings that lean more on the "fashion" side of athleisure, shoppers say that this chic pair is actually comfortable to work out in.

This short-sleeve cropped tee transitions beautifully from your yoga class to your work ensemble and then to the bar afterward. It's just so simple and classic.

These cult-favorite lounge leggings are, per Alo, cut from the "softest Alosoft performance fabric" and can be worn during any workout. Yes, you can wear them during an intense HIIT session and a Netflix marathon.

I'm a firm believer that sweaters are an all-season thing, and this textured rib pullover is the perfect warm-weather color.

Featuring Alo's beloved Alosoft performance fabric, these hot pink leggings provide both moisture-wicking comfort and smooth support.

Everyone needs a cozy pair of classic sweats in their life, especially a pair with jaw-droppingly deep pockets like this one.

The ocean teal color of these stretchy, ribbed high-waist leggings is perfect for summer. They're so comfortable and versatile that one Nordstrom shopper wrote, "I can wear these to work out, go on errands or for a night out."

Stay cozy and comfortable while going to and from workout sessions (or just grabbing groceries!) in this soft and stretchy long-sleeve top. It's also on sale in black!

Made with breathable double-knit fabric that the brand says "lifts, sculpts and smoothes," you're never going to want to take these yoga shorts off.

Elevate your workout with this ribbed tank designed with crisscrossed straps and a built-in shelf bra for comfortable support. Pssst, it also comes in gray.

Alo Moves is Alo Yoga's on-demand exercise platform. With this special gift box, you get access to over 3,000 classes, from yoga to strength training and more. Classes are categorized from beginner and moderate to intermediate and advanced, as well as by level of intensity.

Keep scrolling to shop some of our other top picks from Nordstrom's Alo Yoga selection, including their super popular high-waist leggings.

If you’re looking for leggings that stay in place when you work out, these 7/8-length high-waist Airbrush leggings should definitely be on your radar.

The look of a crop top paired with high-waist leggings is unmatched — and this is the perfect top for the job. One reviewer wrote that the crop top "showed the perfect amount of midriff and looked great with my mid to high-rise leggings."

While black leggings are always clutch, workout gear doesn't have to be boring. This stunning green one-shoulder sports bra is so stupidly fun that even looking at it in your drawer will bring you joy.

20. Varsity Tennis Skirt, $68

Jump on one of 2022's biggest spring and summer trends: Tennis skirts. This black athletic skirt is both perfectly preppy, versatile and seriously comfortable to exercise in.

If you liked this story, shop the $15 Amazon tank top that you'll want to wear all summer long.

